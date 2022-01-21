Search

21 Jan 2022

Call for an end to trucks travelling through Offaly towns

Call for an end to trucks travelling through Offaly towns

Justin Kelly

21 Jan 2022

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

HGVs that pollute small towns in Offaly and across the entire country to avoid paying tolls should reconsider their practices, according to Offaly Minister Pippa Hackett.

“Children, old people and the vulnerable deserve to walk the streets of their towns without having to endure the noise and traffic of these large vehicles,” the Green Party minister in the Department of Agriculture said.

Minister Hackett was responding to an Origin-Destination survey of traffic passing through Abbeyleix, Durrow, and Cullolhill, conducted by Laois County Council.

It shows that an average of 580 HGVs per day pass along the N77/R639 – 15% of which could potentially have used the M7 Toll for their journeys.

“Most hauliers are doing the decent thing and using the correct route,” said Minister Pippa Hackett.

“2,695 HGV drivers use the M7 Toll Plaza daily. I now call on all hauliers to pay their tolls and keep their vehicles out of small towns.

“This survey highlights what’s happening in Abbeyleix, Durrow, and Cullolhill but it’s probably happening in other parts of the country as well.

“I commend Laois County Council on conducting this survey," she concluded.

