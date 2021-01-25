Multiple Awards for Suzuki Ignis

Following its success last year, the Suzuki Ignis Hybrid compact SUV has again been awarded a ‘Best Buy’ at the 2021 What Car? Awards held online this month

Ignis was comprehensively judged by the editorial team and announced as the best value overall small SUV model.

The Ignis 1.2 Dualjet Hybrid 2WD was also awarded another ‘True Mpg’ What Car? accolade and remains the most economical car tested by the team. Ignis has previously won the long etablished magazine’s ‘True Mpg’ award in 2019 and 2020.

Readers of What Car? regularly ask the team to assist with advice on their next new car and in the case of needing something small, cheap to buy and run and also easy to drive, Ignis is very high on the list and adds further choice too with the optional availability of its Allgrip ‘Auto’ 4x4 system.

Commenting at the awards, Steve Huntingford, Editor of What Car? said: If you want a high driving position in a car with tiny, city-friendly proportions and rock-bottom costs, nothing does it quite like the Ignis.

And it continues to make sense when you leave the town behind, because it’s the most economical car we’ve ever tested for driving on rural roads and motorways, managing 74.8mpg and 53.3mpg respectively in our real-world True MPG tests”