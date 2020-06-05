REVEALED: The most popular makes of car on the road in Ireland

The most popular cars on the road in Ireland have been revealed in the Irish Bulletin of Vehicle and Driver Statistics 2019.

The statistics give a breakdown by county and make of all vehicles on the road in 2019.

It shows that the most popular make of private car on the road in Ireland is Toyota ahead of Volkswagen, Ford, Nissan and Hyundai.

At the end of 2019, there were 282,384 Toyotas on the road followed by Volkswagen with 264,906 Ford with 247,308, Nissan with 153,797 and Hyundai with 126,330.

Audi was sixth on the list with 112,504 cars on the road in Ireland followed by Opel with 100,314, Renault with 98,333, BMW with 96,273, Skoda with 95,379.

The full list of cars by make on the road in Ireland in 2019 was:

ALFA ROMEO - 2,527

ASTON MARTIN - 68

AUDI - 112,504

AUSTIN - 140

BENTLEY - 112

BMW - 96,273

CADILLAC - 9

CHEVROLET - 4,537

CHRYSLER - 789

CITROEN - 38,663

DACIA - 21,458

DAIHATSU - 1,914

DODGE - 156

DS - 120

FERRARI - 29

FIAT - 20,399

FORD - 247,308

HOLDEN - 7

HONDA - 43,997

HYUNDAI - 126,330

INFINITI - 51

ISUZU - 83

IVECO - 32

JAGUAR - 6,956

JEEP - 500

KIA - 68,130

KUBOTA - 65

LAMBORGHINI - 6

LANCIA - 12

LANDROVER - 12,393

LDV/DAF - 7

LEXUS - 11,857

LEYLAND – 22

LOTUS - 37

MASERATI - 174

MAZDA - 40,554

MERCEDES BENZ - 69,685

MG - 108

MINI - 14,667

MITSUBISHI - 17,191

MORGAN - 15

NISSAN - 153,797

OPEL - 100,314

PERODUA - 108

PEUGEOT - 77,931

PORSCHE - 1,339

PROTON - 11

RENAULT - 98,333

ROLLS ROYCE - 7

ROVER - 839

SAAB - 4,776

SEAT - 39,986

SKODA - 95,379

SMART - 549

SSANGYONG - 802

SUBARU - 3,445

SUZUKI - 24,166

TESLA - 629

TOYOTA - 282,384

VAUXHALL - 32,620

VOLKSWAGEN - 264,906

VOLVO - 32,182

OTHER MAKES - 268