Citroën Ireland announce details of the new facelifted C3

Citroën Ireland have announced details of their new C3 facelift which will arrive in Ireland this July for the 202-plate change. The B-Segment hatchback has become renowned as the quirky, alternative choice thanks to its unique design and colourful personality with various colour customisation options, colour changeable Air-Bumps, numerous roof colours and impressive range of alloy wheel options.

The new facelifted C3 further accentuates this persona with even further personality and customisation. From the outside of the new C3, Citroën’s typically quirky and fun styling is evident with the front grille proudly showcasing the famous chevron badge while a new chrome strip extends upwards into LED daytime running lights to form a new front-end design. The newly designed headlamps also come with LED technology on all trim levels for the first time. The new C3 increases the number of colour customisation options available from 36 to an impressive 97 combinations by introducing new body colours, roof combinations, wing mirror casings and coloured inserts on the fog lights and the Airbump® surround. New 16" and 17" wheels also strengthen the new C3’s character and profile.

On the inside, the C3 gains two new optional interior colour choices and enhanced technology thanks to an intuitive 7" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto. Advanced Comfort Seats, which are part of the Citroën Advanced Comfort programme and previously seen on the new C5 Aircross SUV and C4 Cactus are now available for the first time on the new C3. These generous seats provide enhanced comfort with padding, lumbar support and a special 15mm surface foam for unrivalled softness.

The new C3 possesses a range of safety equipment including 12 driving aids such as front parking sensors, keyless entry and start, hill start assist, active safety brake, road sign recognition, auto dimming full beam headlights and to ensure safety in the event of an incident, Citroën ConnectedCAM, Citroën’s factory fitted dashcam. This dash cam is fitted with a wide 120° full HD lens, 16 GB internal memory and all recording is automatically activated and saved. In the event of an accident, ConnectedCAM automatically saves thirty seconds of footage before impact and one minute thereafter. A feature so impressive that Aviva Ireland offer C3 customers a 10% insurance discount on their annual premium.

Standing at 3.99 metres high, 1.75 metres wide and 1.47 metres high the dimensions of the new C3 are much the same as the outgoing model and ensures the same agility thanks to its 10.7 metre turning circle. A range of efficient engines will be available in both petrol and diesel, consistent with the current line up and further transmission combinations will be added such as the PureTech petrol 110hp engine matched to an EAT6 automatic transmission or coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Pat Ryan Managing Director of Citroën Ireland commented “Following a strong January performance which saw our passenger car volume increase by over 67% we are delighted at the timing of the new C3 which will boost our momentum even further. The new C3 offers a unique look, a new front-end identity, more customisation and enhanced comfort and technology to benefit the everyday user. Our brand slogan is 'Inspired By You' and with 97 colour customisation features available on the new C3 this is very much true as each customer can individually pick a colour combination to best express themselves.”

Since its launch in 2002, the Citroën C3 has sold almost 4.5 million units globally, making it the best performing vehicle for the brand worldwide. In addition, the latest third generation model sold over 750,000 units since 2016 and was consistently in the top three vehicles sold in France during this time. A similar story is true in Ireland as the C3 was the brand's best selling model for Citroën in 2019, accounting for 21% of all passenger car sales. Order books for the new C3 will open in June with first vehicles arriving in Ireland in July. Prices and specifications will be announced in late April. For more information see citroen.ie .