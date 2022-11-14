Family Carer of the Year in Offaly revealed

RHODE woman Noeleen Murphy has been named as the Family Carers Ireland 2022 Netwatch Offaly Carer of the Year.

Noeleen cares for her son Ryan (22) who is severely autistic and non-verbal and requires two-to-one support due to behaviours that challenge.

Noeleen was nominated by husband Niall who says that his wife helps their son with everyday tasks such as washing, dressing and food preparation, supervises him throughout the day to keep him safe and like many family carers, acts as a speech therapist and occupational therapist as he requires extra sensory feedback.

Niall says that Ryan is an amazing young man with two beautiful, understanding sisters and a wonderful mother to support the whole family.

Now in their 15th year, the Netwatch Family Carer of the Year Awards seek to recognise and shine a light on the remarkable contribution of the more than half a million people in Ireland who provide care at home to loved ones such as children or adults with additional needs, physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs or those living with chronic illnesses, mental health challenges or addiction.

The 19 million hours of unpaid care provided each week by family carers would cost the State €20bn a year to replace.

Family carers often go unnoticed in the community despite the immense workload they take on and the significant commitment they show to those that they care for. This has particularly been the case during the pandemic with many left increasingly isolated.

Family Carers Ireland community support manager for Offaly and Laois, Beth Wogan, said: “Caring for a loved one at home can be rewarding but it can also be challenging, particularly in the absence of vital supports and services including respite. This can take a toll on a person’s physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing.”

She added: “Often, a person can find themselves taking on the role of a family carer with little or no warning. These are mums, dads, sons, daughters, siblings, relatives, friends and colleagues who sometimes don’t even see themselves as family carers. They are doing extraordinary work that is too often unseen and undervalued.

“These awards are an important event in our calendar every year as we seek to provide some small recognition to all of those who care at home for loved ones with additional needs and to ensure their stories are heard.

“As a charity, we want family carers to know that they are not alone and that we are here to help them no matter where they find themselves on their caring journey. As a society, we must ensure that family carers are not only recognised for their immense contribution, but truly supported to care safely at home.”

Mick Galwey, Netwatch brand ambassador, said: “Family carers are the backbone of our local communities and the Netwatch Family Carer of the Year Awards offer a chance to highlight their sheer tenacity, selflessness and resilience.”

He added: “We have learnt more than ever over the last two years just how important caring is. Family carers are ordinary people we know doing extraordinary work behind closed doors. It is only right that we champion their contribution and to be a part of that is very special to me and to Netwatch.”

Family Carers Ireland is a national charity supporting more than 500,000 family carers across the country who care for loved ones such as children or adults with additional needs, physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs or those living with chronic illnesses, mental health challenges, or addiction.

It provides a range of free practical services and supports for family carers and young carers through its carer support network nationwide and through its national freephone Careline 1800 24 07 24.