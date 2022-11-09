Search

09 Nov 2022

A great local poet to be celebrated in Birr Theatre

One of the Susan Langstaff Mitchell panels being placed on the wall of a building on Mill Street, Birr recently.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

09 Nov 2022 8:06 PM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

A GREAT local poet will be celebrated in Birr Theatre & Arts Centre this Sunday in an event which is open to the general public.
"A Town Reads Mitchell - A poetry trail for Birr" is being launched on Sunday. Created by Jackie Lynch & Rosalind Fanning and funded through Anam Beo by Creative Ireland and supported by Offaly County Council, this new trail is a fantastic addition to the town's heritage and tourism offering.
It's a trail of ten evocative, strong, romantic poems by a woman of Birr from the 19th century, Susan Langstaff Mitchell. Susan's work still very much resonates today and shows a poet working at the top of her craft.
The selected poems are printed and mounted on attracrive panels at various locations around town including the library railings, Mill Island Park pathway, Wilmer Road/Connaught Street, Chapel Lane and more. "We have already seen and spoken to people taking moments to read them," said Rosalind, "and we wish that many more will enjoy and be moved by them.”
Therefore on Sunday, 13th November at 2.30pm, you are invited to come to Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, to hear about these creative ladies' latest project for the enhancement of the town, and to watch the short film of ten Birr people reading a poem each.

