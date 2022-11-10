Search

10 Nov 2022

Acclaimed Shinrone equine artist launches exhibition

Acclaimed Shinrone equine artist launches exhibition

At the launch of Siobhán Webb's art exhibition in Corolanty House, Shinrone on Saturday evening were l. to r. John Reid, Siobhan Webb, George Webb and Olive Mooney.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

10 Nov 2022 8:11 PM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

A LARGE gathering turned out for a very pleasant evening in Corolanty House, Shinrone on Saturday evening when talented and acclaimed artist Siobhán Webb launched an exhibition of her bronze sculptures and paintings.
Siobhán, with the assistance of her husband George, has been casting bronze sculptures of horses for many years in the stable block of elegant Corolanty, attracting buyers from near and far.
A strong equine theme flows through her pictorial work as well, as does the depiction of other animals, including cattle and hares.
While the animal, and especially the equine, form is her main source of inspiration, Siobhán has also proven very accomplished at depictions of the human body.
A great spread of food and wine was put on for all the friends and supporters who attended Saturday's launch, and it was a time to socialise, catch up, as well as appreciate the artworks on the wall, the tables and plinths.
The artworks were spread through three large, tall-ceilinged rooms of the Georgian (built about 1730) house.A number of red stickers were placed on the works as the evening progressed and the remaining pieces will stay on sale over the coming weeks.
If you would like a viewing you can call Siobhán at 086 1209984.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media