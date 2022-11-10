Acclaimed Shinrone equine artist launches exhibition

At the launch of Siobhán Webb's art exhibition in Corolanty House, Shinrone on Saturday evening were l. to r. John Reid, Siobhan Webb, George Webb and Olive Mooney.
A LARGE gathering turned out for a very pleasant evening in Corolanty House, Shinrone on Saturday evening when talented and acclaimed artist Siobhán Webb launched an exhibition of her bronze sculptures and paintings.
Siobhán, with the assistance of her husband George, has been casting bronze sculptures of horses for many years in the stable block of elegant Corolanty, attracting buyers from near and far.
A strong equine theme flows through her pictorial work as well, as does the depiction of other animals, including cattle and hares.
While the animal, and especially the equine, form is her main source of inspiration, Siobhán has also proven very accomplished at depictions of the human body.
A great spread of food and wine was put on for all the friends and supporters who attended Saturday's launch, and it was a time to socialise, catch up, as well as appreciate the artworks on the wall, the tables and plinths.
The artworks were spread through three large, tall-ceilinged rooms of the Georgian (built about 1730) house.A number of red stickers were placed on the works as the evening progressed and the remaining pieces will stay on sale over the coming weeks.
If you would like a viewing you can call Siobhán at 086 1209984.
