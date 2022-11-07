Lions Club host charity table quiz in Offaly pub

Tullamore Lions Club raise money for charities
A TABLE quiz will take place in Fergie's Bar, Tullamore this Thursday night, November 10 to raise much needed funds for Tullamore Lions Club.
The Lions Club supports many many local needs and coming up to Christmas this quiz will help it meet some of the requests it gets for support.
The quiz promises to be a great night's entertainment and the Lions Club hope to get a large number of teams in attendance.
Teams are €40 each and the organisers say a great raffle will also take place on the night. Questions begin at 8.30pm this Thursday in Fergie's Bar, Market Square, Tullamore.
