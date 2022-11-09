Background work taking place on major Birr river scheme

A considerable amount of background, behind the scenes work has been taking place on the proposed Camcor River project in Birr.

Cllr Peter Ormond told a recent meeting of Birr 20:20 that a sub committee has been liaising with local landowners in recent months. “This liaising period hasn't come to an end yet,” he remarked. “Negotiations are ongoing. We hope this part of the project will be completed by Christmas and we'll be able to make an application for a grant early next year.”

The Councillor said it's hoped the actual upgrading works will take place next Summer and will include the improvement of the beautiful riverside walks which run along the Camcor's banks up to Springfield Bridge on the Kinnitty Road. The project involves a number of organisations including Birr 20:20, Birr Municipal District, Birr Tidy Towns, Offaly Heritage and Offaly Leader.

The project follows on from the hard work of Birr 20:20 who commissioned a report about the potential for development alongside the river. This report was a major study and it was published in May 2021. A public zoom meeting was held by Birr 20:20 that month and the meeting was told that the study aims to provide "a series of nature-based opportunities for improvements to the river and its adjacent public open spaces.”

The study took place during summer 2020 and it involved a considerable amount of stakeholder consultation and baseline surveys as well as analysis in the fields of ecology, landscape architecture, hydromorphology, and civil engineering.

The result of many weeks of background work and extensive consultation, it is a carefully thought out and evidence-based plan for the intelligent management of the river, with the aim of making the most of this public amenity for the sake of the general public while at the same time creating opportunities for biodiversity.

The study includes a number of proposed projects for the management of the river and the river corridor with the appropriate balance of use between civic amenity and wildlife. It will also serve as a guide for Birr Municipal District and Birr Tidy Towns on the management of the river in the areas under their control.The study was carried out by JBA Consulting.

The study was commissioned by a letter by Salters Sterling on behalf of Birr 20:20, sent in June 2020. Several people worked on the study including Ecologists, Landscape Architects, a Geomorphologist and an Engineer.

“The Camcor River flows through Birr Town,” begins the report, “and is an important part of the community from multiple aspects. It has great ecological, social and amenity value to the town. In the 2008 Paul Hogarth Birr Public Realm study, a major expansion and enhancement of this river area was proposed.”

The JBA ecologists surveyed and recorded details of flora, fauna, non-native invasive species and any evidence of mammals that may be present. The JBA surveyors took note of any suitable habitat that might have potential for biodiversity enhancement including locations suitable for instream enhancement works.

A hydromorphologist examined erosion on the river and noted areas where mitigation measures might be appropriate. Landscape Architects conducted extensive surveys to address issues with access, amenity issues and identify potential walking routes and opportunities to improve connectivity. The quality of adjacent public spaces was also assessed to determine if any additional improvements could be provided to enhance the distinctive character and value of the associated public realm.

There was a focus on providing an assortment of accessible projects which could be undertaken by local voluntary groups such as the Tidy Towns group. The team collaborated to consider and provide a range of appropriate options for looped walking routes branching out from the main river route. These are in a range of different length routes of varying difficulty to cater for different physical abilities. Ecologists assessed potentially suitable locations for instream enhancement works. These can be used to increase fish numbers and improve water quality.

The length of the river survey ranges from Springfield Bridge on the Kinnitty road (in the town's rural outskirts) through the town to the formal setting of Birr Castle Demesne, culminating at Croghan Bridge (a total distance of about five kilometres). Planting will use a selection of native and ornamental planting, including species from the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan. The plan looked at providing additional seating, improving footpath linkages, creating biodiversity trails, educational resources, temporary events spaces and historical interpretation.

"Flowing through the heart of Birr town," commented the consultants, "the River Camcor is a vital, invaluable part of the town's life and landscape. This extensive upgrading project is being compiled as part of efforts to raise awareness of water quality and getting people to put value back in their local waterways." Basil Mannion, the Community Water Officer for Laois, Offaly and Westmeath is involved in the project and is liaising with the Council.

Mr Mannion said the river Camcor is or “should be a key focal point for the people of Birr. Public interaction and participation at the river in Birr could be better, which is a common feature of similar towns with a body of water flowing through it. The main purpose of this scheme will be to provide a comprehensive suite of practical projects, which form a single plan for the different stakeholders to make use of the river going into the future. We are looking at management of the river, and its adjacent river corridor in Birr, balancing public amenity, water quality, biodiversity, wildlife and we are also looking at providing access for walking, amenities, activities between Birr Castle and Springfield Bridge. We are looking at the provision of guidance and assistance to both Birr Municipal District and Birr Tidy Towns on how we can better manage the river as it flows through Birr particularly in the areas under the control of Birr Municipal District.”

He pointed out that the Camcor's route was slightly altered in the past. “There has been historic straightening, which has led to erosion at some points. It is hoped that as part of this project that a number of key locations and design recommendations for 'appropriate bank works' will also be made. These will help with improving local access, fish stock numbers and the overall quality of the river. We are looking at proposing sustainable drainage works. We are looking to develop guidelines for the more formal settings of the Camcor river park in Birr taking into account the best available practice of the All Ireland pollinator plan, which is key to the Birr Tidy Towns and also integrate river bank management, which the Tidy Towns can use as well as Birr MD. We are also looking to design specific guidelines on riverside access, from Springfield bridge and continuing it through to Birr.

“The key outcomes is to identify potential routes for the development of a possible walkway along the bank of the river, through the park in Birr and then back into Birr in a loop, followed by infrastructural measures that will add to the amazing value and improve the accessibility of public paths along side the river.” It is also hoped to identify areas along the river where water protection measures can be developed and monitored into the future."

According to the Community Water Officer, the scheme also plans the restoration of meanders that were previously straightened, the enhancement of the river channels that are flowing into the river, the restoration of the bank area and the management of flooding in certain areas.

Cllr Ormond said the maintenance of fish stock numbers, including the greatly valued Croneen, is also a feature of the plan.



