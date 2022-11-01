Work under way on big new gastropub and music venue in Offaly

WORK is under way on converting the former Tullamore DEW visitor centre into a major gastropub and venue.

Last year leading publican, hotelier and nightclub operator Alan Clancy said he had formed a partnership with golfer Shane Lowry to acquire the landmark building on the Grand Canal bank at Bury Quay.

Planning permission for the conversion of the former spirits bonded warehouse to a gastropub, cafe and live music venue over several floors was granted earlier this year.

Work on significantly revamping the building's interior is currently taking place and at least 50 staff are being recruited in advance of its opening.

Local sources indicated the business will be named the Old Warehouse and expect it to open its doors either before Christmas or early in the New Year.

There will be a number of bars in the building and according to the recruitment notices, it will be a “prestigious venue” and “class leader” in style, food and drink.

Chefs at all grades, food and beverage assistants, bar staff, kitchen porters and delivery and store assistants are all now being sought.

Alan Clancy owns hospitality businesses in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Navan, Portlaoise and Kilkenny and when Shane Lowry won the British Open in 2019, a Clancy venue, 37 Dawson Street in Dublin, was the location of the first celebration party.

The directors of Emante Ltd, the company granted planning permission to convert the Bury Quay building, are Mr Clancy and Padraic O'Reilly.

Whiskey company Tullamore DEW ran a visitor centre and restaurant in the building until 2020.

Alan Clancy has been contacted for comment.