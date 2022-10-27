Offaly court hears teenage boys were in 'gang' to enforce drug debt

TWO teenage boys were in a “gang” which arrived at a house to enforce a €500 drug debt, Tullamore District Court heard.

Judge Andrew Cody was told it will be alleged by gardai that a resident of a house was stabbed in the leg with a scissors during an incident a year ago.

Two boys, who were aged 17 and 15 at the time, were in the company of an older male and all three are facing charges as a result, Sergeant James O'Sullivan said.

The older accused has been sent to the Circuit Court and the DPP asked a judge to adjudicate on whether or not the younger defendants should be dealt with in the District Court.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said the prosecution case will be that at about 3pm one day three males entered the home of another male uninvited and demanded €500 payment for a drugs debt.

The males were aggressive and the person in the house received a stab wound to his leg. Sergeant O'Sullivan made it clear that the youngest of those allegedly involved did not have an active role in the incident but was present.

The court was told the scissors was not brought by the three accused males but was taken from the kitchen in the house and then allegedly used.

Judge Cody was also told that the incident could have been more serious had neighbours not come to the assistance of the injured party.

After hearing the outline of the case, Judge Cody said he would give his decision later but was disappointed when the two young males, who are on bail, were not present to hear him.

Their solicitor said they had gone “down town” but would be returning.

Judge Cody said the law required that he take into account the age and maturity of the accused persons at the time of the alleged offence, along with any other relevant factors.

He said while there were three people in total involved, “these two were part of what can only be described as a gang”.

He said they had gone in a threatening manner to the home of the injured party and one male, who was not one of the two accused before him, stabbed an individual with a scissors in the leg as part of that intimidation and threats.

He noted the gardai had outlined that only for neighbours' involvement it could have been far more serious and the matters before him were “generally serious” and in the circumstances he would certainly consider refusing jurisidiction.

He said that such threats could only be made when people “go in numbers” and the three had acted as a gang.

However, he took their ages at the time of 15 and 17 into account and said he was prepared to deal with the matters summarily.

He was advised that they had returned to court but said he was not impressed by their “cavalier attitude, strolling in and strolling out and going down the town”.

Having been told by the defence that disclosure of evidence was awaited from the prosecution, Judge Cody remanded the two teenagers on bail to appear in court again on January 11 next.