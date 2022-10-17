Power restored in Offaly but 22 premises still have no electricity

Small number of premises in Tullamore still without power
POWER has been restored to hundreds of premises in Offaly after a major outage on Sunday evening.
However, ESB Networks are saying this morning (Monday, October 17) that 22 Tullamore customers remain without supply after loss of power was reported in the Clonminch connection area at 7.33pm on Sunday.
The estimated restoration time for power is 6pm this evening but electricity could be back on sooner because a fault affecting hundreds of other premises was resolved more quickly than expected.
On Sunday evening ESB Networks said 285 customers in the Clonminch area without power might have to wait until Monday at 6pm but the vast majority have electricity again.
Separately yesterday evening, a fault affecting 458 customers was resolved at 9.45pm and another, which saw the lights go out at 60 premises, was fixed by 8.11pm.
