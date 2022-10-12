Serious fire averted at refugees' apartments in Borrisokane

A potentially serious fire was averted at refugees' apartments in Borrisokane recently thanks to the quick action of the local fire services.

Cllr Michael O'Meara told the recent meeting of Nenagh Municipal District that a fire broke out on a balcony in one of the seventeen apartments at Riverside Apartments, Borrisokane a few weeks ago.

“This fire was taking hold and was on the cusp of becoming very serious when it was thankfully put out,” remarked the councillor. He paid tribute to the fire services for arriving so quickly at the scene and dealing with it so effectively.

“The 17 apartments are lived in by refugees from Syria, Georgia and a number of Eastern European countries. The staff at Riverside Apartments were excellent and got everyone out as quickly as possible. Smoke and water damage was caused to four of the apartments.”

Cllr O'Meara said the families who lived in the four damaged apartments were housed temporarily elsewhere but are now back in the apartments, following repair work.

The councillor said the refugees have blended very well into the local community since they arrived in Ireland a few years ago, having fled dangerous and difficult situations. “The children are attending school locally. They have assimilated well. It's a happy situation."