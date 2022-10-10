Search

10 Oct 2022

Birr councillor seeks Irish Officer for Offaly

Cllr John Carroll is a Gaeilgeoir and a keen proponent of the Irish language.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

10 Oct 2022 8:09 PM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

BIRR councillor John Carroll is calling on the County Council to employ an Irish Officer for the county.
A Gaeilgeoir himself, Cllr Carroll has been a keen advocate of the Irish language in Offaly for many years.
While the Gaelscoileanna throughout Ireland have been a great success, the enthusiasm of society at large has not been great and the councillor thinks Irish Officers may do good things to improve the standing and the speaking of the language in our communities.
He put the following motion to a recent meeting of Offaly County Council: “That this Council calls on Management to make provision in the Estimates for the 2023 Financial year for the employment of an Oifigeach Gaeilge ( Irish Officer) to promote the use of Irish by this Council and ensure we comply with the directions from Coimisinèir Teanga."
The motion was seconded by Cllr John Leahy. Cllr Carroll said this is the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the State and we should be thinking about what we can do to improve the standing of our native tongue. “I would like to see more Irish than English being spoken,” he remarked. “Sadly we remain a far way from that. You don't hear the language very much on our streets and in our retail spaces. Our Gaeltachts are steadily weakening.” The councillor suggested appointed someone in the county's Library service to the role of Irish Officer.
“I had a very enthusiastic Irish teacher,” said Cllr Neil Feighery, “who had an influence on me. Sadly, Irish is being spoken less now than in 1922. An Irish Officer is a very good idea. This motion is definitely worthy of support.”
Irish language officers are employed in local authorities, government departments and public bodies such as the ESB, the HSE and third level institutions. They are responsible for promoting the Irish language internally and for overseeing the provision of the organisation’s services through Irish. They coordinate the translation of online and printed documents and organise language classes and cultural events. The job is seen as playing an important role in the development of the Irish language.

