OPINION (AN COLÚN): An insight into the minds of the Civil War soldiers

CIVIL WARS, as we all know, are brutal affairs, and our own Civil War was no different in this regard.

In Civil Wars, relatives and close friends find themselves on opposing sides of the conflict; and the thought of engaging in armed combat against your own brother or uncle would be something that even the very cold-hearted would baulk at.

The bitter aftertaste can last for decades, as it did in Ireland's case.

Another reason for a bitter aftertaste lasting for decades subsequent to our own Civil War was the high number of executions. 81 anti-treaty soldiers were executed (officially. A high number were also unofficially executed, including notorious incidents such as the Ballyseedy Massacre, where hammers were used to break the bones of the prisoners beforehand). Amongst those officially executed during the 1922-23 conflict were three young men who were shot in Birr Castle.

Perhaps this penchant for executions arose from it being a common method of discipline employed by many military entities at the time.

As we remember that terrible time this year, it being the 100th anniversary, I was very impressed with the Taoiseach's statements about it last weekend.

Speaking at a cultural event in the National Concert Hall to mark the centenary of the conflict, Mr Martin said that Ireland has more work to do to fully engage with the “complexity and context” of the civil war. “The differences between what became opposing sides were to our eyes small, but let no one doubt their sincerity or the fact they were based on a shared commitment to a sovereign and independent Ireland.”

He pointed out that perhaps the greatest tragedy of 1922 is that if our respective leaders had been allowed a freer hand, a compromise would, clearly, have been possible up to almost the last moment. The fact that if there had been a more favourable scenario then diplomacy would have prevailed, thereby avoiding tragedy, is a poignant thought.

“In spite of being such a critical moment in our history,” said the Taoiseach, “we have done too little to engage with our civil war – all too often limiting ourselves to a handful of personalities and events and missing the complexity and context which is central to real engagement with the past. Moments of division and regret must be accepted as part of our national story.” Mr Martin's remarks sound like a willingness to honestly look at history, not doctor it in any way; they sound like a grown-up attitude to things.

History, like journalism, should be about the facts (as best as we can ascertain them); it shouldn't be about trying to make ourselves feel comfortable or indulging in propaganda.

The anti-treatyites refused to swear allegiance to the King. I can empathise with their stance. Neither would I wish to swear allegiance. However, if living back then, I wouldn't have taken to warfare because of this issue. The Irish Oath of Allegiance was included in Article 17 of the Irish Free State's 1922 Constitution. It read:

“I (name) do solemnly swear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of the Irish Free State as by law established, and that I will be faithful to H.M. King George V, his heirs and successors by law in virtue of the common citizenship of Ireland with Great Britain and her adherence to and membership of the group of nations forming the British Commonwealth of Nations.”

This Oath of Allegiance was subsequently removed in 1933 by peaceful rather than martial means through the “Constitution (Removal of Oath) Act.”

One of the ways of experiencing the thoughts and feelings of the people who lived through the Civil War is through imaginary works of literary art. My Grand-Uncle Arnold P Fanning was a teacher in Tralee. He wrote an acclaimed one-act play which shines a light into the minds of the combatants caught up in that armed conflict. His play is called “Vigil” and it was first produced at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin in October 1932. Three anti-treatyites have been captured by the Free State forces and may soon be executed. They are A Poet, A Farmer and a Boy. A young Cyril Cusack played the part of A Boy. The three characters represent types you would have come across back then. The Poet is described as being “a tall, well-built man of about 30. He is unshaven and his hair is tousled. His eyes shine brightly.” This is a man who has been enduring immense mental strain, yet his eyes are still shining. His eyes are shining because they are illuminated by large and important ideas. He is an idealist (and I mean that in the best sense of that much-maligned word). Suffering from anxiety he can't sleep. The other two are sleeping soundly.

Naturally enough, the Farmer seems more focussed on doing rather than thinking than the Poet. The Farmer is diplomatic and forgiving towards the Free Staters. If he is executed the blame shouldn't be pinned on the Free State soldiers who captured him, he says, they were only doing their duty. The Farmer is thinking about the selling of animals on his farm and a woman he was attracted to.

The Boy points out to the Poet that it's mostly school pupils who read poetry. The Poet recites a poem which expresses a love of nature, of heritage, contrasting these qualities with a negative love of money.

There were many men of letters on both sides. Many of them adored Ireland's beauty, Ireland's heritage, but felt it was under threat from the money men who, in their philistinism, did not adequately appreciate Ireland's special qualities.

The Poet's poem is a fine one, but the Farmer reacts harshly: “Them's only words, as you set no store on anyway, twaddle and nonsense, we're soldiers fighting to free Ireland, for an Irish Republic, can't ye give us a decent bit of potry about Ireland.” Revolutionary movements throughout the world often contain poets, thinkers and idealists, fighting alongside others who don't have sympathy for their thoughts and feelings, who prefer to hear poetry (if it is tolerated at all) of a more martial nature.

“Vigil” has sympathy for all sides, sympathy for the young men of both Britain and Ireland. The play points out the similarities between young Irish soldiers and young English soldiers. Under different circumstances they could have easily been friends, but during the War of Independence they were hellbent on killing one another. “Sure it's no disgrace to be an English soldier,” remarks one character. “Many's the good man took the King's shilling.” “Words - twaddle and nonsense” brought them to death and destruction, whereas words of diplomacy and compromise could have brought them to peace. The same is true of the Civil War soldiers. The poet quotes Hamlet: “Words-words-words”.

After the vigil of the night the Free State decides to show clemency. The three prisoners can go free if they give up the armed struggle and return to their civilian lives. All three turn down the offer. They would rather be shot than compromise. A Priest begs the Poet to persuade them to change their minds. The Poet refuses. The play ends powerfully with a gesture by The Sergeant that seems to symbolise the horror and tragedy of all civil wars: “his head sinks forward on his arms.”