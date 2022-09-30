Search

30 Sept 2022

Hot air ballooning championships returning to Birr this month

Hot Air Balloons in Birr Castle

'Mesmerising' event returning to Birr this month.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

30 Sept 2022 9:06 PM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

SEPTEMBER will be a wonderful time to visit Birr Castle Demesne, where the 50th Annual Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships will take place this year. This is the longest running annual national ballooning event in the world
Around 40 ballooning teams from Ireland, Europe, Chile and the USA are expected to take part in the Championships, which will take place from the afternoon of Saturday September 24th to Friday September 30th.
A private event for hobby balloonists from all over the world and an amazing spectator sport for the public, pre-booking is essential for this event due to high demand.
Flights are due to take place from Saturday afternoon, and will then run through to Friday evening with two scheduled flights per day, launching in the mornings and late afternoons.
Flights are 100% weather dependent.
The event is run by the Irish Ballooning Association, the representative body for ballooning in Ireland, and is kindly sponsored and supported by Birr Castle Demesne, Grant Engineering, Calor Gas, Offaly Tourism and Westland Horticulture. See www.Birrcastle.com for details, and event updates and daily flight information can be followed on facebook/IrishBallooning
Championships.
Guests can access Birr Castle Demesne from 4.30pm to 7pm to see the ballooning event launch. €6 per person aged 4 and over. Please see www.birrcastle.com to book.
The Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships is usually referred to as 'The Irish Meet'. It is the longest running National ballooning event in the world. The first event was held in 1971 at Newcastle House in Ballymahon, Co Longford and was attended by a handful of balloons. The event now attracts up 40 balloons.

