Paradise Paddy is celebrating our turf heritage this Saturday

Paradise Paddy is celebrating out turf heritage this Saturday August 13th and will be offering fellow struggling artists bags of turf on the day to help them during the upcoming difficult winter, which could be a real winter of discontent due to soaring prices and a lack of traditional fuel.

The aim of the event, said Paddy, is to engage with money strapped artists “who are lucky to have a roof over their head, but are the ones that will not be able to make ends meet this winter, due to spiralling energy prices. I have my fuel surplus sorted, so the best thing now is to offer it to poets, songwriters, musicians, dancers, visual artists and all other original thinkers and creators.”

The bags of peat won't come without a cost however because Paddy's asking people to perform or create a piece of art while attending his 'Beat on the Peat' on Saturday evening. “In turn I will give you two bags of sold black gold aka turf. The intention is that when the temperatures dip later in the year you will be in a position to reignite the flame in your home and continue the Offaly Good Vibe that was lit the day you came close to Clonmacnoise; the first university in Europe; where a young Ciarán decided that this land was to be of great heritage and culture. 17 centuries later it still is. That's why close to quarter of a million tourists visit each year.

“Between Doon and Clonmacnoise is where you will find the vibe of Beat on the Peat. The show will begin at 5pm.

“This will give you plenty of time to see all that the Faithful County has to offer in relation to heritage and culture. Then, when the day is almost done, travel the R444 from Doon to Clonmacnoise for 5pm, and it's there you will find Paradise. See ya dare.”

Paradise Paddy said he is hosting the event in conjunction with National Heritage week which begins this Saturday 13th August. Peat, he said, is an indelible part of our heritage and culture.

“To truly understand our heritage,” he advised, “you have to turn off the computer, get up and get out and live it. Feel it and be aware of it. Breathe it in, smell it, and if needs must be, burn it.

“My home county of Offaly and most of the midlands are not as ignorant about the state of the planet as some influential urbanites and outside forces would like to think. We have real ideas about a better sustainable future for us and the next generations. It's just that we aren't being listened to.

“When my bog brethren were stigmatised and demonised by the government and the green agenda for continuing the legacy of their culture and heritage, by cuttin', savin' and burnin turf, I took it personally.

“The Montrose acronym of BIFFO raising it's ugly head. Showing how the D4 elite still use the divide and rule method for their scurrilous agenda, which is to facilitate the corporate world over the cooperative one. Their greed over our need dictates the national fraudsters' agenda from dawn till dusk. Making sure people like me have no right to reply. I want discussion and debate to be at the centre of conversation, and not the growing cancel culture that is way too prevalent in contemporary society.

“This proud BIFFO (Beautiful Intelligent Fella From Offaly) decided that the best way to honour my father's memory and the plight of sound, honest, decent, hardworking boggers was to acquire a plot of turf through my turbary rights.

“A right of turbary in relation to bogland, in its simplest form, means the right to cut and carry away turf from a specific plot of bogland, and includes the right of preparing and storing on the bogland any turf that you cut from it.

“Before people have a go at me in relation to climate change let me say I'm not a denier. I'm a realist. I just want the propagandists of fear to hould their whisht when it comes to their global moaning agenda. Like most informed and reasonable people, we know the major cause of this planet's fast deterioration is not cost effective fuel in the form of turf to keep warm, but the bombs of masters of wars that burn children, women and men out of their homes in their totalitarian greed over our basic human need. When they stop burning people alive, we'll stop burnin' a few sods of turf. I think that's more than fair. At least in in my simple bogger mind it is.”