Thousands attend fantastic Vintage Parade in Birr

MASSIVE crowds turned out on Sunday afternoon to watch the Birr Vintage Week Parade, the first proper parade in the town since August 2019.

After a couple of years of lockdowns and restrictions it was obvious that everyone was very keen to see a full and proper Parade once again, a feeling which led to the huge number of spectators and the fact there was an enormous number of participant entries. As a result it was, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the town's best parades ever.

There was a very high number of vintage cars and vintage tractors on Sunday, which was heartening to see. Whilst people weren't sure of the exact number, some were guessing that perhaps about a hundred vehicles took part.

The afternoon began with the four red planes of the Royal Jordanian Falcons flying overhead in astonishingly close formation. Sadly Monday's Birr Air Display had to be cancelled because of bad weather but it was great to see these wonderfully talented pilots soaring overheard.

Stepping into the shoes of Mary Larkin, who did a great job as MC for many years, Emma Nee Haslam was this year's Master of Ceremonies. Emma extended a big welcome to the thousands assembled along the streets and in the squares, pointing out that we were all very glad that the restrictions were over and we could enjoy a proper parade. She warmly praised the Festival Committee who she said had put together a fantastic programme, jam-packed with 80 events. She drew everyone's attention to the Courthouse Yard, which has re-opened after several years' closure and is hosting a number of events during the festival.

The MC listed a number of regular Parade participants who are no longer with us. “These include Tommy Donegan from Castletown, Fortal, Dick and Kathleen Grant, Mick Molloy and Seán Hogan from Eglish.”

The colour party marched past the viewing stand and then the national anthem was sung by Birr's acclaimed Baritone John Molloy and Soprano Sinead Campbell Wallace. Both singers were fresh from their glittering success in Irish National Opera's production of 'Tosca'.

Local publican John Kelly, of Kelly's on the Green, officially opened the festival's 54th iteration. “Tá fáilte romhaibh, a dhaoine uaisle!” he proclaimed in a loud and enthusiastic voice. He recalled taking part in the first parade 54 years ago. “I was sitting on the back of a steam engine. However, I missed every parade for all the other years because I was so busy working in the pub.”

He recalled that after the Birr Agricultural Show was disbanded in the late 1960s a few people came together and created Birr Vintage Week. Over the following years every festival went well, but bad as well as good things happened. “One year a marquee was damaged by fire,” John recalled. “Another year a marquee was blown down in a storm. The festival wasn't all plain sailing.” He wished all visitors a very warm-hearted welcome to the town and hoped everyone will have a great festival.

Following the official opening the MC also sent everyone's best wishes to Ann O'Meara who was a member of the Festival committee and supplied costumes to the public for many years. “We are delighted that her grand-daughter is with us here today.”

Next came the parade. At the head of the parade was the Cavanagh family in their magnificent McLaren steam engine (1892). “Give us a toot-toot!” exclaimed Emma. They obliged.

There are too many to mention who participated in the parade, but here is some of them: Just behind the Cavanaghs' steam engine was parade Grand Marshall Dan Coolahan in one of his splendid vintage cars (on this occasion a 1972 Rolls Royce). The Birr GAA Mayoral Campaign. The South Offaly Special Olympics Club. A fantastic float by Birr Tidy Towns which highlighted the precarious quality of life on our planet and the importance of keeping the planet as healthy as possible for the generations ahead. The Tidy Towns float was also full of fun because Mrs Brown's Boys was a theme. The MC wished the group the best of luck in the national competition. Camcor Riders on their splendid motorbikes. An excellent float by the Blackbull Threshing Festival. David King in an elegant Hilman Minx. Declan O'Meara in a 1968 Ford 2000 tractor. A beautiful antique truck transporting beer barrels driven by Joe Hyland from Rosenallis. Padraig O'Toole in an impressive Skylark American muscle car from 1972. The long and elegant rowing boat Sionn Mhara (a replica of the boat left behind by the French army in Bantry Bay in 1798). Birr Rugby Club (“New girls and boys are always welcome!” proclaimed the MC). Gary Rossiter, Will Tierney and other members of street performers Alchemy Arts brought a wonderful splash of colour to the streets. Three bellydancers from Red Embers, Tullamore. Michael Hogan in a very flashy NG sports car (from the 1950s). Dermot Dolan in a 1966 Morris Minor (bought from PL Dolan in the '60s on Main St, Birr). Gravity Dance Academy (Birr and Roscrea) brought lots of colour and energy to the streets, in conjunction with Artastic (Gravity Dance and Artastic's theme was once again focussed on the importance of looking after our beautiful planet). Reverend Janet White Spunner and her three dogs (inspiring us all with her get up and go no matter one's age). The Kenny family from Cloghan in their 1980s Mercedes-Benz. Eithne Garahy in her 1970 Morris Minor. The flamboyant Mad Hatters (playing percussive Samba music). The Birr Ju-Jitsu club (running since 2019 and open to new members). Ann Molloy driving the grey tractor which her husband Mick used to drive. Seán Donegan on a child's penny farthing from the 1890s.

After nearly an hour and a half the parade came to an end with the Absurdist Pipe Band (who take pipes, drums and costumes and mix them with a dash of clowning to create an energetic package).

After the parade many of the vintage cars were on display on Green Street and Monsieur Gusto Acrobatics entertained the crowds.