Great crowd turns out for opening of fantastic exhibitions in Birr courthouse

A COUPLE of fantastic exhibitions were opened in the yard of Birr Courthouse on Friday evening.

There was a great turnout for the event and a lot of praise for the works on display.

Speaking to the crowd Caroline Conway, Chair of the Festival Committee, said the Vintage Week committee was “super excited to see the courthouse being used again” after years of being vacant.

She said the Curator of the exhibition called “Migration” Marta Janik, from Warsaw, had done a super job. Marta pointed out that the exhibition was simultaneously on show in Warsaw.

Caroline added that when the committee came up with the idea of migration as a theme for the exhibition it was in October, months before Putin's invasion of Ukraine. She said a couple of the artists are refugees from Ukraine and they tell their poignant, harrowing story in their artworks.

She pointed out that there's a huge amount happening in the Courthouse over the festival and she urged people to drop in and have a look.

She pointed out the several large flags hanging on the walls. “They are designed by Naomi Mooney and they were inspired by the Macregol Gospels (which were created in Birr centuries ago).

“The other exhibition here this evening is 'Plant-tastic: Inspired by Nature'. This focuses on local plants. Girls from three housing estates in the town took part. The Curator was Ann Lawlor and the overseeing artist was Cristina Ottonello.”

Rachel Maloney of OLDC presented certificates to the girls who took part in Plant-tastic. These girls were from McAuley, Ashbrook and Chesterfield housing estates. They were Emma Kelly, Katlynn Morrissey, Mia O'Donnell, Nicole Delaney and Shahed Al Moubayed. Rachel paid “huge thanks to Mary Bulfin who took us on a fantasic foraging experience.”

Ann Lawlor said Plant-tastic is a joint initiative between Birr Theatre & Arts Centre and Offaly Local Development Company. “London based, Italian artist Cristina Ottonello,” she remarked, “collaborated with young people from the three estates to create an art installation that highlights a number of local plants and their extraordinary characteristics, their usefulness to humans and how they inspire innovation and creativity. The exhibition features a number of plants that are found growing in our local bogs, such as the Sundew Drosera rotundifolia; Bladderwort Utricularia vulgaris, the Devil’s Matchstick lichen, and a very common plant found in pastures, roadsides, laneways, etc., the Cat’s-ear Hypochaeris radicata.

“The exhibition celebrates the extraordinary value of plants to humans and how their biomimetic and adaptation features can inform developments in science, architecture, soft robotics, medicine, design, engineering, climate resilience and sustainability, and also as a source of natural medicines and foods.”

“Not only have I been inspired by these incredibly useful and clever plants,” said Cristina Ottonello, “I have also been overwhelmed by how intriguing and beautiful they are to look at and the complexity of their natural construction. Working at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre has been an amazing experience for me and I am very excited that the artworks inspired by these local plants will be exhibited as part of Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival.

“I want to thank all the young people that were part of the project: Nicole Delaney, Emma Kelly, Mia O’Donnell, Ava Mcloughlin, Kaitlyn Morrissey, Lacey Byrne, Madison Hudson, Kaitlin Parsons and Shahed Al Moubayed. It was very exciting to share with them new techniques and skills and to work with natural and repurposed materials.”