Church gate collection this weekend for famous Offaly missionary priest

The Kinnitty native has spent his life working in southern Africa
A church gate collection will be taken up in Killina, the Island and Mucklagh churches this Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24 to raise funds for the work of Fr Michael Walsh of the Zambian Mission.
The Kinnitty native has spent over 55 years in missionary work in southern Africa.
His work includes assisting the very poor with basic housing and food needs together with self-help projects.
A former director of the Spiritan Postulancy for many years until 2017, Fr Walsh is the sole Irish Spiritan remaining in Zambia.
He founded the “Orphans and Vulnerables Organisation' to cater for the spiritual, educational and material needs of over 1,000 children in a total of eight centres.
All monies raised will be lodged direct to Fr Walsh's missionary account to support the Kinnitty native's great work.
