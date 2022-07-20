Widespread anger in Birr and Roscrea at AIB ATM removal

There has been widespread anger in the region since Tuesday's shock announcement by AIB that it's closing 70 ATMs around the country, including the ATMs at the branches in Birr and Roscrea.

In an email sent to all customers the bank announced that, "We are writing to let you know about forthcoming changes to some of our services at your branch. Please rest assured that your branch remains open and none of your account details will change. A review of our banking services has shown a steep decline of cash usage and cheque transactions. From 30 September we will no longer offer cash and cheque services at the counter, or through machines inside the branch. This means we will not have notes, coins, cheques, foreign exchange, bank drafts; and will remove any drop safes and night safes. We will also remove the ATM outside this branch."

The ATM at the Birr branch will close on September the 30th. The Roscrea branch's ATM will close on the 21st of October.

Cllr Peter Ormond called it a "very worrying development for businesses, particularly retail in Birr and Roscrea and for people who need to use ATM machines."

"Another service gone from our town," said one AIB customer in Birr. "This should not be allowed to happen. What can be done to stop this from happening?"

On Facebook some customers called the decision "a disgrace." A conspiracy theorist said she believes it's part of the nebulous, secretive "Great Reset".

Reacting to the news that Allied Irish Bank will cease to provide a range of services to customers at four of its branches in Tipperary, Deputy Michael Lowry pointed out that it's now obvious that services to the customer are now at the bottom of the banking agenda in Ireland.

"In a nutshell, these Branches will so longer be providing a banking service to the public that meets their daily needs. They say they will be there to support customers to help them open an account, buy a new home, take out a business or personal loan, or save or invest their money. In other words, they will continue to deal with the money making aspects of banking, but after that customers can engage in robot banking online.

"This is a major blow to individuals and businesses in the towns affected. It is also a significant setback to towns that do not have an alternative Bank in which to carry out their business.

"It presents a grave security risk to late night businesses, primarily hospitality and late night shopping and service providers, who depend on Night Safe banking to securely drop off cash takings. Their alternative now is to travel some 30 miles to their nearest Night Safe or to bring their daily takings home with them and put their homes and families at risk of break-ins. Opportunistic criminals will be watching every move."

AIB said it is making the change as part of a €40m investment programme and as it deepens its relationship with An Post.

AIB’s branch network is the largest of any bank and it said it will ensure a branch remains in 95pc of locations that Ulster Bank and KBC are leaving.

However this proposed dramatic withdrawal of cash services is causing significant concerns among many. Despite a shift to cashless payments among consumers and business, the Central Bank says cash remains important for both economic functions and social inclusion.

Deputy Lowry commented that the provision of additional services through the Post Office network is a positive move and one that has been sought for some time. "However, unless the entire range of services that are being withdrawn by AIB are immediately put in place at Post Offices the public will be left without a workable option to carry out their financial business. This would be a totally intolerable situation."

Cllr John Clendennen issued a statement on Wednesday morning pointing out that the AIB announcement of reduced services is "a major blow for rural towns, and all services must be retained at every impacted location, without compromise regardless of the service provider.



"As an AIB personal & business customer myself, it beggars belief that when I phoned the bank this morning to determine how this would impact my business and many more, it was beyond frustrating that Covid19 is still being used as an excuse to provide insufficient services, particularly at a time of an announcement that impacts so many.



"AIB up to this morning still greets customers with an automated message as follows: ‘Welcome to AIB Bank. As outlined by Covid19 HSE & Government guidelines and for the safety of our staff, we have temporarily reduced the number of customer service advisers in our contact centre, resulting in a change of hours to our operation from Monday to Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm. Our internet and mobile banking is still available at www.AIB.ie/internetbanking We appreciate your patience and support during this time.'



"AIB must provide a firm commitment that this is not yet another stepping stone to full scale closure of banking outlets in the capital towns of municipal districts that serve largely populated areas.



"Covid can no longer be used as an excuse by any business operation to provide insufficient services. This announcement appears to be nothing other than a cost cutting measure, and I firmly believe that ATM services should be maintained at a absolute minimum. AIB cannot take for granted or make the assumption that all banking customers can go about their daily business without access to cash, particular elderly members of society.



"An Post provide an exceptional service in towns and villages across the country, but the current restricted services must be provided without compromise to equal the service that have been provided at AIB outlets. I will be working with my fellow Fine Gael Councillors in Offaly and Deputy Charlie Flanagan to ensure this announcement does not have a negative affect on any banking customer that predominantly relies on cash. #WorkingForOffaly"