12 Jul 2022

New 315 metre cycle / walking pathway planned for Tullamore 

Grand Canal Urban Greenway Tullamore

The existing road, parking and footpaths at Convent View along the Grand Canal in Tullamore

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

12 Jul 2022 6:05 PM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

A new 315 metre cycling / walking pathway is being planned for Tullamore.

Director of Services Tom Shanahan told a recent County Council meeting that in accordance with Part 8 of the Planning & Development Regulations 2001 – 2007 Offaly County Council is proposing to construct "a 2 metre wide footpath along the towpath of the Grand Canal and a shared vehicular and cycling route on the carriageway of Convent View for a distance of 315m."

He said the route of the shared facility is from the eastern end of Convent View, Tullamore to Kilbeggan Bridge, Tullamore.

Offaly County Council has prepared an EIA Screening Report in accordance with the requirements of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001. "On the basis of this Screening Report, Offaly County Council has completed EIA screening and has determined that there is no likelihood of significant effects on the environment," commented Mr Shanahan.

"Accordingly, it has been determined that EIA is not required in respect of this proposed development." 

The councillors welcomed this proposed development. Cllr Neil Feighery said it will continue the Grand Canal Greenway from Fiona Pender's Way as far as Kilbeggan Bridge. "And once you get to Kilbeggan Bridge," he remarked, "it's only a short walk down Clontarf Road to pick up the next section of the Grand Canal Greenway. So, it's not far off a complete linking up of the two sections of the Grand Canal Greenway in Tullamore, which we will all be happy to see."

Cllr Tony McCormack agreed. "It not only nearly links the two sections of the Grand Canal Greenway," he said. "It will also make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists for that 315 metre section."

Mr Shanahan said it's expected the project will be going to tender in the next two to three months.
 

