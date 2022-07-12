Big increase in people giving up dogs after Covid

Search

12 Jul 2022

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

12 Jul 2022 9:04 PM

  There has been a big increase in people giving up their dogs after Covid in Offaly.
  Mary Hussey of the Environment Section of the County Council told the July meeting of Birr Municipal District that since the ending of the Covid restrictions a few months ago and a return to normality the Council has experienced "a large uptick" in owners getting rid of their dogs.
  Dog ownership was seen as being a positive thing during the Pandemic, because of the emotional benefits of having a dog, but many no longer see the matter in this light and are turning their backs on their pets.
  "The number of dogs," Ms Hussey told the councillors, "being surrendered to the Dog Warden in the last few months has really risen. I think a lot of this is due to people going back to work after Covid and they feel they can no longer look after their pet adequately."
  The Council officer added that the Council is continuing to rescue and rehome dogs around the county as well as dealing with numerous control of dogs issues such as straying / unlicensed / uncontrolled issues and dog breeding establishments.
  She added that there have been 69 control of dog complaints made to the Council so far in 2022.
  According to Dogs Trust, there have been massive increases, after each easing of Covid restrictions, across Ireland of people giving up the dogs which gave them emotional succour through the pandemic.
  Becky Bristow, executive director of Dogs Trust Ireland, said: "While there are genuine cases of people needing to rehome their dog, we are very worried by the huge increase in people contacting us to surrender their dogs. We would encourage all dog owners to sign up for our free interactive pack which gives excellent advice. Our aim for this campaign is to help keep as many dogs happy in their existing homes as possible."
  Dogs Trust is reminding people that a dog is for life.
 

