Search

13 Jul 2022

Learning about the life of a South Offaly river

Learning about the life of a South Offaly river

Dr John Feehan leading a group along the banks of the River Camcor, Birr during his annual Summer School.

Reporter:

Rosalind Fanning

13 Jul 2022 6:44 PM

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Dr. John Feehan led a group of 20 enrapt students during his keenly anticipated, week-long Summer School in Birr at the beginning of the month.

These annual educational events have been going for several years and they are organized by the Offaly Heritage Officer, Amanda Pedlow.

The focus of the week this year was on the River Camcor: its geology; aspects of its industrial past (the river's flow was once channelled to drive mill wheels, as well as providing mountain water for the making of hearty local brews) and of course the flora and fauna within and along and above its banks.

John spoke of and showed the Camcor's areas of dramatic Winter floodings, and the engineering undertaken to try to control the effects of these inundations. 

He pointed out that at various times over hundreds of years the course of the river has been changed by landowners or natural processes. The natural processes include the build-up of silts behind fallen trees and detritus.

More recent change has been caused by the water undermining the huge boulders, which was put in place by bulldozers, with the best of intentions, with the aim of shoring up the erosion of the banks. Some of this bulldozed work has created blockages, and thus little islands with their own ecosystems. 

On highly enjoyable field trips, John pointed out nationally important sites of high banks where one could see the layers built up since the ice age.

In woodlands he showed important emanations of fungi, vital to the life and biodiversity of such places, and he affectionately patted a venerable and magnificent tree with its equally old ivy, pointing out the symbiotic relationship of the ivy and the tree. 

There were trips to wade in the Camcor, with nets and buckets yielding all manner of little creatures, which when viewed under school microscopes revealed astonishing details, and elicited excitement. 

On the whole, the variety and diversity at least informed us of a pretty healthy river - though it is to be sadly noted that the iconic Croneen is much depleted.

John Feehan is a remarkable polymath; a font of studied information; an author of many books and a renowned teacher, with both a practical and spiritual way of seeing the World and its wondrous life. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media