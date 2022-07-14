Birr Air Display putting on biggest show ever

AFTER a three year gap Birr Air Display is back on August 1st with its biggest show during its ten year history.

The popular event attracts thousands of spectators every year, enthralling them with a wide range of magnificent machines of the sky.

Colm Wright of Ormand Flying Club told the Tribune that there are some fantastic entries in this year's show, and the Display is unique and very special.

"It’s Ireland's only over land airshow," said Colm, "and one of only a handful throughout the islands of Ireland and Britain that is based at an Aerodrome; being based at an aerodrome means that visitors can see aircraft take off and land and they can also meet the pilots." He pointed out that Birr Air Display will showcase the best of Irish, UK and international aerobatic solo pilots and display teams.

"As part of their 100 year celebrations," he said, "the Irish Air Corps will perform a special display with their Silver Swallows Display Team of PC9s along with a helicopter display; and a static stand showcasing their history and giving information about joining the Air Corps.

"This year will see the first visit of the Royal Jordanian Falcons to Birr displaying their exciting 4 ship Extra 330 aircraft.

"The Royal Jordanian Falcons are one the top international display teams and only perform at a select number of air shows throughout Europe each year." Colm added that other Irish talents will include Gerry Humphreys in his RV7 “flying Cow”, David Bruton based in Abbeyshrule displaying his Sukhoi SU31, Sligo’s Andrew Fenton in his Christen Eagle and the flying dentist Eddie Goggins in his Mudry CAP.

The popular and talented Team Raven from Wales will be back with their brand new RV8 addition bringing their display team to six aircraft; they always put on a stunning show. Over the last number of years Team Raven have built a reputation for themselves which places them as being one of the top European display teams. This year’s Team Raven display will be sponsored by Hugo Loonam Motors Cloghan. "Birr Air Display are delighted to partner with Hugo Loonam Motors for the 2022 Air Display," commented Colm

He added that the "jaw dropping" display of the Aerosuperbatic wing walkers will be back. The wingwalkers are a real crowd pleaser as spectators can watch them prepare on the ground while the professional wingwalkers strap themselves to the wings of their Boeing Stearman aircraft.

"If you want to see the most amazing take off," continued Colm, "and hear the gasps of thousands of spectators then you will have to be there to watch Richard Goodwin take off and display his Pitts Special Biplane as it's one of the most unique displays that can be seen at any Air Display in the world." The sound of the Coastguard Sikorsky S92 up close is something not be missed and watch as they display their magnificent machine, a rescue helicopter which has saved many people's lives.

"The Irish Parachute Club based in Clonbullogue will be on hand to show their talent completing and formation parachute jump on the runway.

"And if that wasn’t enough for the second time we will have a display from the iconic Mustang P51. The P51 display is a sight to behold. It looks beautiful and there's also the famous roar of its Rolls Royce Merlin engine. This year's P51 is known as 'Contrary Mary'.”

Birr Air Display is very popular with families and, as well as the aircraft, the organisers put on a large selection of attractions for all ages, and a huge selection of food options in their Food Court.

Adults €25; Child €12.50; Family x 4 €65; Family x 6 €75.

Tickets available on www.birrairdisplay.ie .