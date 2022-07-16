Struck car with wood in anger

A Kilcormac man who struck a car with a piece of wood in anger was convicted of criminal damage in Tullamore District Court last week.

Martin Mongan, 7 Kyleboher, Kilcormac was charged with committing the offence on November 15, 2021 when he struck the driver's side window and windscreen causing €1,975 damage. He pleaded guilty.

The defending solicitor told the court that his client did this following a serious incident which involved his son, who had been seriously injured.

“He took out his anger by hitting the parked car. His son had to be taken to hospital because he had suffered bad injuries to his eye and left arm. My client is 54 years of age and has never been in trouble before.”

Judge Patricia Cronin commented that Mr Mongan shouldn't have reacted in this way.

“You should have left the reaction to the Gardaí.”

She remanded on continuing bail to November 23 next and ordered that €600 in compensation be paid by that date.