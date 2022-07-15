Abusive and highly intoxicated on Daingean street, local court hears

Tullamore courthouse
A MAN who had been verbally abusive and highly intoxicated on a Daingean street was summonsed to the recent sitting of Tullamore Court.
Thomas Donoghue, 2 O'Connell Terrace, Mullingar was charged with intoxication in a public place and threatening behaviour at Main Street, Daingean on April 27 last. The defendant pleaded guilty.
Sgt O'Sullivan said Mr Donoghue had been refused service in a pub and he became verbally abusive. He had to be arrested for his own safety. “Mr Donoghue has 46 previous convictions, 14 of which are for public order incidents.”
“He is 33 years of age,” commented the defending solicitor. “Addiction to alcohol is his big difficulty. He tells me that he has not been drinking for the last five weeks and is willing to attend an AA meeting. His relationship with his partner has broken down because of his alcohol issues.”
Judge Cronin convicted and fined €100.
