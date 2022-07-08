Search

08 Jul 2022

Popular Eco Showboat is coming to Banagher

Derek Fanning

08 Jul 2022 8:14 PM

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

The Eco Showboat Mayfly is docking at Banagher Marina this Sunday July 10th at 2.30pm.
The boat is popular with locals wherever it docks along the Shannon and Erne systems, and a visit to it is strongly recommended.
On the boat are a number of artists who are undertaking this solar powered expedition on the two river systems with the aim of highlighting the importance of taking Climate Action through the medium of the arts.

The artists are Anne Cleary, Denis Connolly and Alan Phelan. They are joined by scientists Patrick Wyse Jackson and Rachel O'Malley.
The artists and the scientists will be gathering in the Umbrella Dome set up beside Mayfly to consider a number of fascinating subjects, including, "How Rocks Can Save the Planet"; the Joly colour photography process which was invented by an Offaly native in the 1890s; and checking out macro-invertebrates from the Little Brosna River - tiny creepy crawlies that tell us about water quality.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the Eco Showboat, which is Ireland's first zero carbon solar boat and a floating work of art.
Throughout the summer Mayfly is travelling from Limerick along the Shannon and the Erne system to reach Belleek, passing through twelve counties. This is the first time such a journey has been done using sustainable energy.
This project is being supported by the Arts Council, Creative Ireland, SFI and Offaly County Council.
The organisers say their aim is to spark conversations in urban and rural communities about climate change, and to intersect with collaborating artists, scientists and activists who are developing local ecological projects.
“How Rocks Can Save the Planet” will be a broad ranging discussion on geological discoveries and histories that relate to climate change and art.

