Important Local Area Plan to be displayed in Birr Library

The Rectory Field Birr. This is zoned for housing and public use in the Council's upcoming Local Area Plan.
A vital plan for Birr and environs, a Local Area Plan, will be put on view in Birr Library during the next few weeks.
Cllr John Carroll urged the public to view the Plan and make submissions when it becomes available to do so, because it's a vital plan which will affect people's lives in the district for the next few years.
It's being run in parallel with the County Development Plan.
Included in the plan will be the Council's landzoning, which includes the Rectory Field in Birr Town which has been zoned for housing and public use.
A company has been asked to draw up a proposal for the possible use of the Rectory Field site.
