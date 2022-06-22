Offaly woman promoted to top role in global financial company

An Offaly woman has been appointed to a top role as a Partner at the world's largest professional services firm that provides audit and financial advice for some of the world's leading companies.



Michelle Byrne from Shinrone, has been made a Partner in the financial reporting advisory division of Deloitte, which currently employs nearly 3,000 people in Ireland and has offices in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.



She is a former student of Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré, as well as Clonlisk National School, Shinrone and has been promoted to one of the leading roles in a cutting-edge company.



Michelle, who resides in Shinrone, is married with two young children and has been involved with Shinrone Camogie from a young age. She is now helping run the local Shinrone Underage Academy.



Michelle holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Master of Accounting from the National University of Ireland, Galway, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ireland.



She has been with Deloitte for over 14 years and she was appointed a Director in Deloitte 6 years ago. Michelle is now a Partner in Audit & Assurance leading the Financial Reporting Advisory team.



She currently advises clients on key accounting matters and has significant experience managing specialist advisory projects under IFRS, Irish GAAP and U.S. GAAP and supports clients to stay ahead of financial reporting requirements and challenges faced by businesses today.



Michelle serves a broad range of clients, both multinationals and Irish indigenous companies in the technology, telecommunications, and consumer business sectors.

The proud Shinrone woman is one of only 14 new partners appointed at Deloitte Ireland.