Banagher woman pleads guilty to possession of illegal drugs

A Banagher woman pleaded guilty to being in possession of illegal drugs during last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court.
Shauna Naughton, 2 Main Street, Banagher, was charged with committing the offence on October 22nd, 2021 at 3 Bridge Street, Kilcormac.
The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly told Judge Patricia Cronin that his client was pleading guilty. The case was adjourned to Wednesday, July 13th next for hearing.
