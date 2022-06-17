A walk around a Cloghan treasure

A walk around Loch Clochán was held on Thursday morning June 9th to mark the launch of the Cloghan Community Action Plan this month.

About 20 people turned out for the walk and they were met by Louise Larkin and Declan Costello of Offaly Local Development Company. It was a pleasantly warm morning and the sun shone. There were four anglers flyfishing on the lake and a flock of geese crossed our path as we walked one of the trails around the lake.

Also present was James Christie of Cloghan Community Development who told me that Loch Clochan is a four hectare angling lake which is stocked with Rainbow Trout. Flyfishing only is permitted and it's run on a 'put and take' basis. Cloghan Angling Club oversees it and permits (15 Euros) are available from Daley's Londis in Cloghan.

We followed a 3.5km trail around the lake. James told me there's plans to create a 10 km walk as well. The total site is 55 hectares and what was brown desert only a couple of decades ago is now flourishing woodland. It's a place of beauty.

James said the lake was dug in 1999 and flooded in 2000. “Bord na Mona had already created a couple of lakes in 1994 / 1995,” he said, “and we asked them to flood this site as well.” The project has been a massive success, very popular with anglers and walkers. He added that the local Game Development Club also rears pheasant on the site.

The Cloghan Community Action Plan aims to: “Continue working with relevant stakeholders to complete expansion projects around Loch Clochán; to explore opportunities to utilise Loch Clochán as a venue for outdoor leisure events; to continue to utilise supports available from the Rural Social Scheme to maintain the walkways and grounds of Loch Clochán; to engage the community in a wildflower project in the vicinity of Loch Clochán, which will raise awareness of bees and pollinators.”