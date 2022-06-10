Search

10 Jun 2022

Some progress on Cloughjordan housing estate

Fianna Fail's Cllr John Carroll elected Cathaoirleach of Nenagh MDC

Cllr John Carroll told a recent Nenagh MD meeting that it's always a good day for residents when their housing estate is taken in charge by the Council.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

10 Jun 2022 8:38 PM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie


The councillors were told that there has been some progress on Townfields housing estate in Cloughjordan, during the recent Nenagh MD meeting.

The councillors want the estate to be taken in charge by the Council but have criticised the length of the process.

Kieran Ladden of the Council's planning department told the councillors during the recent Nenagh MD meeting that Irish Water hired a contractor to survey the estate. “This survey has been completed and a financial analysis needs to be done now. The report is sitting in the Department of Finance and I expect some action on this in the next few weeks. Overall the situation is positive and we are moving towards taking the estate in charge."

Cllr John Carroll said it's always a good day for estates when the Council takes them in charge.

Taking in charge is the process by which the local authority assumes control of the roads, public open spaces, public lighting, water and sewage, etc, associated with a completed development.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media