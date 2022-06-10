Some progress on Cloughjordan housing estate



The councillors were told that there has been some progress on Townfields housing estate in Cloughjordan, during the recent Nenagh MD meeting.

The councillors want the estate to be taken in charge by the Council but have criticised the length of the process.

Kieran Ladden of the Council's planning department told the councillors during the recent Nenagh MD meeting that Irish Water hired a contractor to survey the estate. “This survey has been completed and a financial analysis needs to be done now. The report is sitting in the Department of Finance and I expect some action on this in the next few weeks. Overall the situation is positive and we are moving towards taking the estate in charge."

Cllr John Carroll said it's always a good day for estates when the Council takes them in charge.

Taking in charge is the process by which the local authority assumes control of the roads, public open spaces, public lighting, water and sewage, etc, associated with a completed development.