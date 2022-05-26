Search

26 May 2022

Cllr asks for retention of bins in Banagher Marina

Banagher Marina

Banagher Marina

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

26 May 2022 7:56 PM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie


Cllr Clare Claffey asked for the retention of the public rubbish bins in Banagher Marina during the May meeting of Birr MD.

The Council is saying that it should not be its responsibility to provide bins for the people in the leisure boats; and the responsibility should in fact lie with the companies hiring out the leisure boats.

Cllr Claffey pointed out that the bins have been in situ for two decades. She asked the Council to keep the bins in place for at least another summer. “We are worried that the boat companies won't provide bins and the amount of littering will be horrendous.”

Director of Services Stephane Duclot said he will look into the matter.

