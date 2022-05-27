Search

27 May 2022

Good news for Offaly's playgrounds as new strategy is unveiled

Birr playground opens up as part of 'phase 2' lifting of Covid-19 restrictions

Birr playground has been massively popular since it opened several years ago. There are 32 playgrounds in the county.

Derek Fanning

27 May 2022 6:55 PM

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

The County Council has unveiled a new and improved organisational strategy for the running of Offaly's playgrounds.

Brian Pey, Administrative Officer Community & Culture Department in the Council, outlined the strategy during the May meeting of the Council.

The councillors unanimously welcomed the new plan of action.

“This new strategy,” said Cllr Liam Quinn, “will deal with many bread and butter issues and will help playground committees in a very practical way.”

Cllr Frank Moran welcomed the extra financial assistance being offered in the new strategy. “It can be expensive to run playgrounds on an annual basis,” he said, “therefore this financial support from the Council is welcome.” He said playgrounds are unfortunately subject to quite a lot of vandalism.

Cllr Peter Ormond pointed out that it was great to see quite a few playgrounds in existence in the county. “Not too long ago there were no playgrounds in the county. To prevent playground committees from becoming defunct they should be asked to have an AGM and to submit the minutes of the AGM to the County Council. Unfortunately playgrounds are costly to repair and upgrade.”

Cllr Mark Hackett said playgrounds can become the heartbeat of small communities, and foster a sense of meitheal.

Cllr John Leahy said the fact the Council is looking after the insurance for the playgrounds is a vital thing.

Cllr John Carroll recalled that three playgrounds were built in the Birr area in the 1970s. There were insurance claims and the playgrounds fell into dereliction. He said the Birr playground is massively popular.

Cllr Robert McDermott asked if the Skate Parks in Birr and Edenderry are included in the new strategy. He was told they are.

Brian Pey told the meeting that the purpose of the new strategy / policy is to bring clarity and a consistent approach to the management and maintenance of playgrounds in the county. He said there are 16 playgrounds in Birr MD (9 of which are managed by OCC); 8 in Tullamore MD (6 of which are managed by OCC); 8 in Edenderry MD (4 of which are managed by OCC).

“There are currently 19 OCC playgrounds. The rest are community managed. The inspection and the repair of the OCC playground facilities will be the responsibility of the Roads Section and the relevant MDs." He said the OCC revenue budget for the playgrounds has been increased from €30,000 to €40,000.

“Local Community Development Committee approval was sought to ring fence funding under the annual Community Enhancement Programme for community playgrounds - €64,556 has been approved for 12 community playgrounds under this.

“A licence agreement arranged with Offaly County Council will enable insurance costs to be covered through the Council's insurers.

“ROSPA (The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) training will be provided for the community playgrounds.

“Bagged litter from the playgrounds will be collected and disposed of on a regular basis by agreement with the local Litter Warden.”

