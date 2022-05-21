Slick Antrim blitz Offaly in second half

ANTRIM 4-18

OFFALY 1-10



A SLICK and impressive Antrim side blitzed Offaly in the second half to give the Ulster side the perfect start to their All-Ireland senior camogie championship campaign with a 17 point victory at St Brendan's Park, Birr on Saturday.

The game was evenly balanced through most of the first half but a goal right at the end of the first half gave Antrim a 1-9 to 1-6 interval lead. It remained that way until nine minutes into the second half when Antrim netted their second goal and they outscored Offaly by 3-6 to 0-1 from there to the finish.

It was a disappointing start to the campaign for Offaly. They began well and led by four points after 20 minutes but Antrim dominated from there on and scored 1-5 to Offaly's 0-1 in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Offaly were still in it and facing the wind after the interval they kept battling away early in the second half but once Antrim's second goal went in they faded badly.

Antrim had a lot of speed in their forward line and they troubled Offaly when they ran at them. They were able to create space with ease in the Offaly defence, as with Caitrin Dobbin's second half goal when she gathered a delivery from Laoiseach McKenna and with a quick turn was clear inside the defence and she finished easily to the net.

Offaly's delivery into the forward line at times wasn't the best and didn't alway give the forwards the best chance of winning the ball. Having said that when they did it right, they put together some lovely moves that led to well taken scores, but unfortunately they weren't able to do it often enough.

They were the authors of their own misfortune at times, the second goal being a prime example. Offaly had a lineball inside the Antrim half, they tried a quick ball but lost possession and the Antrim delivery into the forward line was dropped by an Offaly defender, and Aine Magill took off on a run before offloading to Roisin McCormack who fired to the net.

Offaly will have to lift themselves now for the remainder of the championship and it doesn't get any easier as they welcome All-Ireland champions Galway next weekend. However with games against Limerick and Down to come, as well as Kilkenny, they still have the ability to make their mark in the group.

They didn't lack for effort and Orlagh Phelan and Aisling Brennan both battled well, while Sarah Harding plucked some great ball out of the air and was always lively. Mairead Teehan also did well in attack with Christine Cleary also working hard. Teehan accounted for 1-6 of Offaly's total with the rest of the side only accounting for 0-4 and that is something that will have to be improved on.

Antrim had many impressive performers, including Caoimhe Conlon, Laoiseach McKenna, Lucia McNaughton, Roisin McCormack, Aine Magill, Caoimhe Wright and Caitrin Dobbin.

Antrim opened the scoring after three minutes when Caitrin Dobbin pointed but having had an earlier effort saved by Caitriona Graham, Mairead Teehan then struck for an Offaly goal after six minutes. Antrim took a short puck out to Amy Boyle but Teehan put her under pressure, won the ball and took off on a run before lashing the ball to the net.

Aine Magill replied for Antrim before Grace Teehan picked off a good point for Offaly. Roisin McCormack was on target from a free but Sarah Harding and Mairead Teehan pointed from play to push the gap out to a goal. Roisin McCormack picked up a break to point for Antrim but a Mairead Teehan free and a point from Aisling Brennan put Offaly 1-5 to 0-4 up after 20 minutes.

Antrim enjoyed the better of the remaining minutes of the half with Lucia McNaughton, Caoimhe Wright (2) and Roisin McCormack (two frees) pointing in a five minute spell to put them in front. Mairead Teehan levelled from an Offaly free but on the stroke of half time Aine Magill collected a ball close to goal and finished to the net to put Antrim three clear. They should have added a second when Roisin McCormack got clear inside the defence but she blazed her shot wide and Antrim held a 1-9 to 1-6 interval lead.

Sarah Harding had the first point of the second half for Offaly but that was their last score from play. Points from Roisin McCormack (free) and Aine Magill were cancelled out by two Mairead Teehan frees. McCormack added another free before disaster struck for Offaly when they lost possession from a quick sideline cut and Antrim broke and Aine Magill put Roisin McCormack through for a goal.

That was the beginning of the end for Offaly. Nicole O'Neill added a long range free with Mairead Teehan replying with an Offaly free 11 minutes into the half, their last score of the game. Caitrin Dobbin added two points and then cut through for a goal midway through the half. Seven minutes later Aine Magill went through the middle again for Antrim's fourth goal. Late points from Roisin McCormack (2, one free) and Caoimhe Wright sealed an impressive win for Antrim.

MATCH ANALYSIS



THE TEAMS

ANTRIM: Caitriona Graham; Chloe Drain, Niamh Donnelly, Amy Boyle; Colleen Patterson, Caoimhe Conlon, Laoiseach McKenna; Lucia McNaughton, Nicole O'Neill; Siobhan McKillop, Maedhbh Laverty, Aine Magill; Caoimhe Wright, Roisin McCormack, Caitrin Dobbin. Subs. Maria Lynn (for Siohhan McKillop, 53 mins), Kate McKillop (for Chloe Drain, 56 mins).

OFFALY: Eleanor Clendennen (Kinnitty); Sarah Guinan (Kilcormac/Killoughey), Aisling Feeney (Tullamore), Orla Gorman (Tullamore); Sarah Walsh (Tullamore), Roisin Egan (St Rynagh's), Orlagh Phelan (Naomh Brid); Aisling Brennan (St Cillian's), Louise Mannion (St Rynagh's); Christine Cleary (Shinrone), Grace Teehan (Naomh Brid), Sarah Harding (Birr); Siobhan Flannery (St Rynagh's), Mairead Teehan (Moneygall), Clodagh Leahy (Drumcullen). Subs. Jane Lowry (Kilcormac/Killoughey) (for Roisin Egan, 44 mins), Sharon Shanahan (Shinrone) (for Orla Gorman, 45 mins), Caitlin O'Meara (Shinrone) (for Clodagh Leahy, 48 mins).

REFEREE: Barry Nea (Westmeath).



PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Antrim had some very strong contenders but Aine Magill gets the vote. From a very early stage her pace caused problems for Offaly. She scored 2-2 and was involved in setting up many other scores and her ability to cut through the middle left Offaly struggling.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Antrim's second goal finished the game as a contest. Offaly were still in it at that stage only four points down, nine minutes into the second half, but an attempt to take a quick sideline cut backfired when Antrim won possession and quick as a flash the ball was down the field and in the back of the Offaly net. Antrim outscored Offaly by 3-6 to 0-1 from there to the finish.



REFEREE WATCH

Barry Nea refereed the game well. He was always up with the play, clear in what his decisions were for and he was very hot on pulling foul handpasses on both sides.



TALKING POINT

After a promising opening when they built up a four point lead after 20 minutes, Offaly faded badly and with All-Ireland champions Galway next up, it could be a very tough day for Offaly. They will have to regroup and focus on the Down and Limerick games to get their season back on track.



WHAT’S NEXT

Offaly host Galway in round 2 of the championship next Saturday while Antrim take on neighbours Down.



VENUE WATCH

St Brendan's Park was in good condition for the game. Young players in their club jerseys provided a guard of honour for the teams as they came onto the field and it was great to see so many of them out pucking around at half time.



STATISTICS

Wides; Antrim 5 (3 in first half) Offaly 8 (5 in first half)

Yellow Cards: Antrim 0 Offaly 1 (Orla Gorman)

Red Cards: None



THE SCORERS

Antrim; Roisin McCormack (1-8, 0-6 frees), Aine Magill (2-2), Caitrin Dobbin (1-3), Caoimhe Wright (0-3), Lucia McNaughton and Nicole O'Neill (free) (0-1 each).

Offaly; Mairead Teehan (1-6, 0-5 frees), Sarah Harding (0-2), Grace Teehan and Aisling Brennan (0-1 each).