Roscrea student and teacher win German essay writing awards

Pictured above in the Austrian Ambassador's residence are Ulrike Scholler, His Excellency Dr Thomas Nader, Nadine Simplicio and Dr Declan Downey
Roscrea's Coláiste Phobal are congratulating a teacher and student who won a prestigious national award for German prose writing.
Congratulations to Nadine Simplicio, 5th year who was a prizewinner in the Irish Austrian Society German Essay competition. Nadine wrote an essay in German on why we need the European Union and came 3rd in the senior category.
Prizewinners were guests of honour on Thursday, April 29 at the residence of the Austrian ambassador, Dr Thomas Nader.
The Irish Austrian Society also presented the Catriona Dowling perpetual trophy to her teacher, who in the opinion of the adjudicators “demonstrated commitment to and enthusiasm for the essay competition.”
Nadines german teacher, Eimear O'Meara was runner up this year and was also presented with an award. Congratulations to Nadine and Ms. O’Meara from all in Coláiste Phobal.
