12 May 2022

Local company takes on Devil's Bit Ice Bucket Challenge for Ukraine

Local company takes on Devil's Bit Ice Bucket Challenge for Ukraine

The Devil's Bit will be the location for the challenge.

Reporter:

Reporter

12 May 2022 10:59 AM

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by Herdwatch, a farm management software company based in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, Ireland. The company has friends and colleagues in Ukraine who are suffering an illegal and immoral war that destroys lives daily. The team at Herdwatch decided to help out and do their bit to support Ukraine and its courageous and resilient people.

As part of this fundraiser, the Herdwatch Team will "climb" the famous Devil's Bit mountain in Co. Tipperary on June 3rd 2022, where an Ice Bucket Challenge will take place at the top.

The campaign organisers use the GoFundMe page to write, “please donate what you can and help us make The Devil's Bit a little more like Everest! You can pick your favourite Herdwatch Team member on the donation page, to help them get up the hill and avoid the ice bucket! We really appreciate your support. Every Euro collected will go to help Ukrainian people via the great charity funded by Adi Roche in 1991, The Chernobyl Childrens Project.”

The link for the campaign is https://www.gofundme.com/f/herd-for-ukraine .

