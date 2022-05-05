High Nelly Club hold fundraising cycle in aid of Children's Health Foundation Temple Street

CLONASLEE High Nelly Club are delighted to announce a fundraising cycle in aid of Children's Health Foundation Temple Street on Sunday May 15th. It promises to be a fun-filled day out for people of all ages with live music, a roast by Dave’s bbq and catering, and an auction.

Registration begins at 1pm outside Hickey's Clonaslee before the cycle at 2pm. They're hoping to welcome a large gathering on the day, both from vintage bike enthusiasts and spectators joining in for the day of entertainment. If you would like to participate or cycle on the day, please contact Tom McRedmond at (087) 9476262.

Clonaslee High Nelly Club committee member Tom McRedmond has been busily organising the day with other members and sponsors for the past several months. Speaking ahead of the event Tom said: "It's great to see this happening in the village, especially after a difficult two years due to the pandemic. It's great to see so many getting involved and we're all really looking forward to it. The added bonus is playing our part supporting the invaluable work of Temple Street. We can't wait to welcome locals from Clonaslee and further afield for a brilliant day."

Clonaslee High Nelly Club was formed in 2019 by vintage bicycle enthusiasts. The mutual interest saw a dozen members of the community in Clonaslee come together to use their hobby to support worthy causes. In August 2019, forty cyclists took part in a High Nelly cycle at Hickey's Pub Clonaslee in aid of the Mick Hogan Foundation. Following the pandemic, the group reunited last August for another charity cycle in aid of Kilmanman Church restoration and later released a DVD from the event in support of the effort. Most recently, the 'High Nellies' were delighted to join the first Clonaslee St Patrick's Day parade in decades, which was marshalled by RTE's Eileen Dunne.

At Temple Street, they have been caring for children for over 140 years. The hospital, in conjunction with Connolly, Crumlin and Tallaght, delivers care to over 330,000 children and young people every year. Fundraising has been an integral part of Children's Health Foundation Temple Street since its doors opened in the 19th century with just twenty-one beds. Funds raised provide vital support to families, life-saving equipment, and enable the continuation of ground-breaking paediatric research.

Their Facebook Page is here: https://www.facebook.com/ClonasleeHighNellyClub