Hard decision taken to sell popular Offaly pub

Donal Boyd Auctioneers in Birr are delighted to announce that they have been appointed sole selling agents of The Chestnut Public House.

Located in the heart of the Midlands, The Chestnut has been operated since 1999 by the current owner, who has made the hard decision to sell in order to focus on other business interests.

Built in c.1823 The Chestnut retains many classic Georgian features throughout, however a spacious ground floor bar with first floor cocktail lounge coupled with a magnificent extensive rear garden area with stage area adds a modern twist. Many people will be familiar with The Chestnut as it has hosted many performances from Irish and international artists and DJ’s over the years.

‘With clever design and planting the rear walled garden area has been modernised into a chic and sophisticated , yet comfortable space. With its own full outside bar and stage area it is sure to attract the attention of those looking to purchase a multi functional premises in the Midlands with space for holding musical events, and/or other alternative uses’ says Donal Boyd.

Accommodation at ground floor level comprises of Large L-Shaped Bar & Lounge, Kitchenette with access Modernised Cellar and Ladies & Gents Toilets. Upstairs there is a Lounge/Cocktail area and access to a Self Contained 1 Bed Apartment (which could be changed into alternative uses). Outside there is an extensive walled garden area with bar and stage, and a separate covered smoking area.

For more information please call Donal Boyd Auctioneers on 0872554412 / 0872398515 or email info@boydauctioneers.ie