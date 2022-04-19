Reimagining the empty column in Offaly Square

AN outdoor exhibition of collage artworks by 5th & 6th art year students of St Brendan’s Community School was launched at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre recently. The artworks respond creatively to the Cumberland Pillar (empty column) in Emmet Square Birr.

The exhibition was part of a larger event with the Irish launch of the publication “Empty Columns are a Place to Dream” by Ric Kasini Kadour. The reimagining of the empty column by the 5th & 6th year art year students was facilitated by their art teacher Yvonne Claffey, visual artist Caroline Conway, and collage artist Una Gildea.

The creative approach taken was inspired by the 2021 exhibition in Emmet Square as part of Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival. Under the curation of Ric Kasini Kadour, New Orleans and with the support of the Birr Historical Society, 18 collage artists from across the world researched, discussed, and responded to the Cumberland Pillar, its history, and contemporary issues relating to place, context and past, resulting in an open air gallery.

At the exhibition launch on Friday March 25th, Amanda Pedlow, Offaly Heritage Officer and Creative Ireland Co-ordinator said, “The Creative Ireland team in Offaly County Council really felt that the Empty Columns project encompassed the essence of the programme, in relooking at the column, a key architectural feature in the heart of Birr town, through such an inclusive, creative art project which connected locally and internationally.”

“Empty Columns Are a Place to Dream - How to use monuments for Good and Evil” is one of the Spectacular Vernacular programmed events taking place between the towns of Birr, Tullamore and Lough Boora Parklands. Spectacular Vernacular is a series of outdoor events, workshops, performances and happenings that focus on developing new creative networks and opportunities for both artists and the Offaly communities. It is part of In the Open | Faoin Spéir, an Arts Council funded programme developed in response to the COVID-19 crisis and emergence from the pandemic in the second half of 2021 and into 2022 with a variety of outdoor arts events taking place in public spaces around Ireland.

Arts Officer Sally O’Leary said, “The importance and success of a project such as ‘Empty Columns Are a Place to Dream’ within Spectacular Vernacular cannot be emphasised enough. The focus of this curated programme, taking place in the streets and the bogs of Offaly, has been to encourage a new artistic terrain for our community to experience through collaborative projects. The theme of the programme being to celebrate local narratives, customs, creativity and the curiosity of the community, exploring the rich heritage of the midlands in a contemporary way. As such ‘Empty Columns Are a Place to Dream’ has been of great value to the whole programme.”

A hybrid in-person and virtual panel event also took place with Irish collage artists Una Gildea (Dublin) and Anthony D Kelly (Mayo), alongside Laois Historian in Residence 2019-2020 Regina Dunne who in 2021 published “Opening a Window on the Past” a comprehensive reflection on the lives of two Laois women; Helen Maybury Roe (1895-1988) and Lucy Franks (1878-1964). Helen Maybury Roe was a medieval historian, from Mountrath, Co Laois and her mother, Anne Lambert Shields, came from Birr, from a family of renowned printmakers and publishers.

American curator Ric Kasini Kadour and author of “Empty Columns are a Place to Dream” joined the panel virtually as did collage artist Marta Janik, from Dom Kultury (Culture Centre), Warsaw, Poland.

Artist Caroline Conway said, “This project has put Birr centre stage in an evolving international arts relationship but has also deepened the community reach. Integrating the voices and ideas of the young people of Birr into a local and international arena has connected them physically and socially to the built fabric of the town, and encouraged them to see the significance of the architecture of the empty column in a new light. By day three of the exhibition, the Artivive app has been viewed over 1,000 times, demonstrating the accessibility of the medium and the engagement of the local community.”

The exhibition was designed to be mobile and after its Birr Theatre & Arts Centre launch, it was moved to Emmet Square and then to The Courtyard at Birr Castle Demesne. For enhanced viewing, simply download the Artivive app on your phone, open it and point at the artwork to see it come to life. The “Empty Columns are a Place to Dream” publication by curator and artist Ric Kasini Kadour is on sale at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, Birr Castle Demesne and will be available online at Offaly History bookshop - offalyhistory.com.

Birr Theatre & Arts Centre manager Emma Nee Haslam said, “Having enjoyed the Empty Columns project in Birr last year we spent some time afterwards with Caroline Conway exploring how to develop it further and in particular to open it up to young people locally. As always, the art department at St Brendan’s Community School were wide open to the opportunity and we feel very proud to be able to make this project possible. As delivery partner for In The Open/Faoin Spéir this is a great opportunity for us to contribute to the contemporary art scene in, not only Birr, but the wider region. Bringing students together to engage with Irish and international professional artists is of great benefit to their artistic and personal development and wellbeing and we look forward to more such projects in the coming months”.

As part of the Spectacular Vernacular In the Open | Faoin Spéir programme and over the next weeks, an exciting array of works in Tullamore will include window display exhibitions with Breda Mayock’s “Crowned - Exploring Black Hair Culture” at Tullamore Library, and Diana Bamimeke’s text intervention at Tullamore Bridge Centre. Tullamore Train Station will host a captivating signature wall piece by one of Ireland's leading street artists and activists, Joe Caslin.

“Empty Columns Are a Place to Dream” was funded by Birr Theatre & Arts Centre and is part of the Arts Council funded Spectacular Vernacular - Making the Ordinary, Extraordinary, In the Open/Faoin Spéir programme and Offaly County Council. Website: InTheOpenOffaly.ie. Facebook.com/InTheOpenOffaly

In the Open | Faoin Spéir Offaly is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland and is a collaborative partnership led by Offaly County Council’s Arts Office with Birr Theatre and Arts Centre and Birr Festivals Collective. The aim is to develop an exciting and innovative curated programme of outdoor events, to take place in Birr, Lough Boora, in conjunction with the Sculpture Park, and Tullamore, in anticipation of the opening of the new Arts Centre for the town next year. In the Open | Faoin Spéir aims to generate a sustained and curated programme of multidisciplinary, inclusive arts activity in public or open spaces in towns and communities around Ireland until April 2022.