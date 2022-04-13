Shinrone Sensory Walkway Group open sensory touch area

SHINRONE Sensory Walkway Group was established in 2021 with the support and facilitation of Offaly Local Development Company.

Group members include Amy McLoughlin, Lesley Davies, Declan and Karina Mullally, Sandra Mullally, Ciara Carey, Peter Ormond and Rachel Moloney (OLDC).

The group aims to develop a multifunctional sensory walkway through the village for the benefit of all the community. There will be a particular emphasis on children and families with autism and the walk will provide space for self-regulation as well as exploration, creativity and development.

The proposed walk will start at the Birr Road, continue through the village and connect with Cangort Wood. The group and Offaly Local Development Company staff are working closely with Shinrone Tidy Towns, The Heritage Group, Offaly County Council and the local CE scheme to ensure the sustainability and success of the project.

Youth initiatives are ongoing through planting/horticulture projects with young people and their families, Sunflowers preschool Shinrone, mosaic workshops, DIY Frog Tyre planter workshops, Motto/Caption Competitions, and The Dog Fouling awareness campaign with Shinrone National School and ODEN (Offaly Disability and Equality Network). They even had a mini Women’s Shed going for a while with volunteers painting the activity boards as seen in the Sensory space at St Mary’s Terrace/Church View.

In July 2021, the group supported by Shinrone Tidy Towns, were successful in procurement of funds of €1,000 from the Community Enhancement Programme 2021 to develop the Sensory Touch area at St Mary’s/Church View. The remainder of the project was funded by Healthy Ireland and SICAP (Social Inclusion and Community Activation) within Offaly Local Development Company and manual labour was provided by OLDC’S Rural Social Scheme (RSS) and TUS participants.

This project would not have been feasible without their labour, hard work, and commitment. They appreciate all their work and taking time away from regular responsibilities in order to be a part of this project. Thank you to RSS Supervisor Tracy Pigott, RSS participants Pat Dolan, Sean Brown, Malachy Bradley and TUS Supervisor John Kelly for their work making the activity boards and to RSS supervisor George Digan, RSS participants Brian Beavans, Richie Greene, Thomas Fahy, Enda Molloy, Paddy Kennedy and Cathal Fleury for their manual labour on and off site with sensory footpath, seating area, placement of boards and more. Thanks also to P.J. Cleary for voluntary manual labour and Cuimin Maher for donations of paint.

A massive thank you to Martin King, David Moloney, Jerome King and the family at Shinrone Tyre Centre for all their support, patience and kindness and help throughout.

They would also like to thank Birr Community Policing Unit, Garda Grace Heffernan and Garda Lisa Touhy for helping with youth activities

Thank you to OLDC staff members Roisin Lennon, Rural Development Team Leader, Louise Larkin, SICAP Support Worker, Peter Maher, Recreational Development Officer.

This project was also massively dependant on volunteers and The Sensory Walkway group would also like to thank everyone who volunteered their time, materials/resources and most of all support and encouragement throughout: Shinrone Tidy Towns, Shinrone Heritage Group, Offaly County Council and the many volunteers within the community, who gave of their times and skills so generously in order to complete the many aspects of this project.

The Sensory Space was officially opened on Saturday last April 9th and there was great attendance and support for the initiative. Martin King at Shinrone Tyre Centre kindly allowed use of his premises for the event, where they had art and craft, games, sensory spaces, ice-cream and refreshments kindly provided by Karina Cummins, Eileen Brereton, Centra Shinrone and SICAP.

There is loads more to look forward to as they plan to develop more spaces similar to this, revisit projects from last year, engage in litter picks/clean ups and continue ‘Planting the Seed’ project as a tradition for those transitioning from preschool to primary school.

If you are interested in getting involved or finding out more then contact Rachel Moloney at Offaly Local Development Company on (086) 8336873, or rmoloney@offalyldc.ie .