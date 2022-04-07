Public meeting could determine future of Kinnitty Community Centre

Kinnitty village
AFTER many long years of service, the committee of Kinnitty Community Centre will all be stepping down shortly.
To ensure that your Community Centre continues to operate and be at the heart of the community, it is essential that new and energetic volunteers step up to take over its running.
A public meeting will take place in the Community Centre on Monday April 11th at 8.30pm to form a new committee. Otherwise, the Community Centre may have to close.
Pictured is artist Hazel Greene from Birr, one of the 1,200 artists taking part in this year’s Incognito art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, which celebrates 25 years in 2022.
