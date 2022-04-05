OPINION (AN COLÚN): Imagination flourishing on Birr's empty column

I RECENTLY came across a nifty piece of technology which gave me considerable intellectual enjoyment for a while. This is the Artivive app which when you point your smartphone at an artwork makes the artwork come alive, become animated.

The reason I came across it was because of an exhibition launch in Birr Theatre by the pupils of St Brendan's Community School. During the launch professional collage practitioners sat on the stage while the amateur students sat in the auditorium, but the collages produced by the amateurs were just as good as the professionals.

The students engaged in a day's workshop with collage artist Una Gildea and their art teacher Yvonne Claffey and produced a very impressive series of collages inspired by the empty column in Emmet Square.

Their work was inspired by an exhibition during Vintage Week last summer called “Empty columns are a place to dream”, which asked artists to reimagine the empty space where once the Butcher of Culloden stood.

Speaking at the exhibition launch during Vintage Week, History Teacher Brian Kennedy drew everyone's attention to the different ways of interpreting the world's phenomena. There's the raw, bare facts (taken by scientists, historians, etc) and then there's the embellishing, imaginative, magical approach taken by artists.

Brian talked about how we can take beautiful and interesting things for granted because they are always in our immediate vicinity. He said about the column. “It's just always been there, on your way to work or school every day. You don't really appreciate the beauty of the column or of much of the history of the town, really. I know myself, even as an historian, when I'm leading tours around the town with people from other places. That's when the true beauty of what's under my own nose becomes apparent, when they ask questions and when they ooh and ahh when they're around the column's base or somewhere else, some of the buildings or the plots or whatever, and it's only then that you really, truly appreciate what we have in front of us.”

Brian said he believed last summer's exhibition (the brainchild of local artist Caroline Conway) had encouraged Birr people to open their eyes and appreciate the beauty and the special qualities of our town's central square. He pointed out that the fact the column was empty was a positive thing because it encouraged everyone to indulge their imaginations and come up with inspirational and enjoyable creations.

The recent Community School exhibition launch was also the official launch of a book about the column by American collage artist Ric Kasini Kadour. Ric has written a very entertaining book which is on sale in Birr Theatre and is well worth getting a copy of. Ric writes elegantly, bringing us through the history of the column, and the collage artworks by the artists from around the world during Vintage Week. He also looks at other monuments from around the world. He brings us into the tricky, controversial territory of crowds pulling down public statues which they find offensive (a very topical subject in the US and in the UK).

The section in the book about removing offensive statues made me think a lot. Times change and our values are transformed. What was acceptable in the past becomes totally unacceptable now. There is of course no doubt that slavery, for example, was a terrible evil and public statues of slavers are profoundly distasteful. However, there's something in me which finds the sight of angry crowds of people pulling down statues and destroying them unpleasant. Of course, it's an unlawful act to remove statues in this fashion. It would be more preferable by far for the local Councils to quietly remove them to a local museum, where they could remain in situ reminding visitors to the museum of the way society once was and the ugly systems that it used to engage in.

Some figures in history were downright evil and removing statues of them is a no-brainer; but there are many figures who were more complex and their behaviour was a mixture of good and bad. There are many historical figures who remain loved by some, and are disliked by others - perhaps in this instance a referendum would solve the matter?

The Community School exhibition is on display in the Courtyard of Birr Castle Demesne until Sunday April 10. Well worth a look and don't forget to download the Artivive App and point it at the collages (it also works when you point it at the photographs of the collages in the exhibition's brochure).