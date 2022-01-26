Search

26 Jan 2022

Birr Festival of Music announces that Trench Award applications now open

The Trench Award finalists in 2021.

Reporter:

John O'Callaghan

26 Jan 2022 10:07 PM

BIRR Festival of Music is delighted to announce that applications for The Trench Award are now open.

The purpose of The Trench Award, which includes a number of bursaries, is to assist singers and musicians from the Midlands/Mid-West region to develop their professional careers through further study at a University/Music College/accredited music establishment, in Ireland or abroad, undertaking classical music studies in pursuit of a career in professional performance.

Total value of the bursaries is €8,000.
Applications are now invited from young singers and musicians who are pursuing a career in professional performance in the classical field.

Applicants must be from the general Midlands region and under 27 years on January 1st, 2022.

Following the callout for applications, six finalists will be invited to perform a 15-minute programme at the Trench Award Gala Concert during Birr Festival of Music (April 29th-May 2nd 2022). The winners are selected by a prestigious panel and also take part in a series of masterclasses during their time at the Festival here in Birr.

In previous years, Fergus Sheil, David Brophy, Bruno Caproni and Julian Evans have all been adjudicators.

Deadline to apply is Thursday February 24th, 5pm.

For more details and how to apply www.birrfestivalofmusic.com

