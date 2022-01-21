New Sensory Room for Coláiste Naomh Cormac in Kilcormac

The new sensory room at Coláiste Naomh Cormac.
Coláiste Naomh Cormac are delighted to announce the installation of a new sensory room, which was completed recently.
It was installed by Adam and Friends and painted by Michael Talbot. The electrical work was done by P.J. Hayden and the room will be used by students who require sensory breaks due to sensory dysregulation. The room will provide a calming environment for those whose sensory systems may become overwhelmed with the day to day encounters in school life.
This facility includes a variety of features including sensory soft play objects, a bubble tube, multi-sensory lightning and sensory bean bags.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.