Standing orders suspended at council meeting as a mark of respect to Ashling Murphy

A ten minute suspension of standing orders is underway at Offaly County Council monthly meeting as a mark of respect to Ashling Murphy
Councillors at the monthly meeting of Offaly County Council have suspended standing orders for 10 minutes as a mark of respect to Ashling Murphy and her family.
The school teacher was murdered along the grand canal last Wednesday as she was out for a run after work.
A minute’s silence took place earlier at the meeting. Ashling Murphy’s funeral will take place tomorrow in Mountbolus.
Offaly has been left stunned by the murder and gardai are undertaking searches along the grand canal and in houses in Tullamore and Dublin.
Gardai are hoping to question a man currently in hospital with serious injuries.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.