Electric Ireland and Tipperary Energy Agency joint venture to create 200 jobs

ELECTRIC Ireland and Tipperary Energy Agency have announced a new joint venture, ‘Electric Ireland Superhomes’, with the ambition of delivering 35,000 deep home energy upgrades by 2030. The partnership will directly create 200 jobs over the next five years as well as supporting the development of hundreds more jobs indirectly through building contractors and other partners.

“Superhomes” is the existing residential division of energy adviser and social enterprise Tipperary Energy Agency. Superhomes advises homeowners throughout all stages of their energy retrofit project offering a so called “One Stop Shop” service. The service covers energy survey and retrofit design, the selection, appointment and supervision of a qualified building contractor and management of the SEAI grant application and related paperwork. SuperHomes has advised on 30% of the deep retrofits delivered to date in Ireland.

Electric Ireland, as Ireland’s largest energy supplier with 1.1m customers, has extensive experience in the development and delivery of new products and services and is committed to guiding Irish energy users through the transition to a low carbon future powered by electricity. Increased energy efficiency from retrofitted homes plus the electrification of residential heating replacing fossil fuel oil and gas central heating is critical to this transition.

Electric Ireland Superhomes focus is whole-house, multi-measure deep retrofits, rather than individual energy upgrades, to bring homes to a minimum of a “B2” BER energy rating. Electric Ireland Superhomes retrofit measures maximise energy efficiency and include the introduction of an air to water heat pump, advanced ventilation (heat recovery or demand-controlled), airtightness improvement (reducing draughts and heat loss) and insulation to a very high standard. Results include significant savings in energy bills, a warmer, more comfortable and healthier home, a reduction in carbon emissions and an increased value of the property.

Welcoming the announcement, Eamon Ryan TD, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, said: “The Government’s Climate Action Plan envisages 500,000 deep retrofits by 2030 and that requires a rapid scaling up in deep retrofit activity. Innovations in consumer finance, demand aggregation and the launch of “One Stop Shop” energy advisers who will work with consumers through their projects are needed and so I welcome today’s announcement by Tipperary Energy Agency and Electric Ireland to form Electric Ireland Superhomes. Retrofitting Ireland’s housing stock is not only key to reaching climate neutrality, but it can also improve quality of life for homeowners and create high-quality, sustainable jobs in local communities throughout the country.”

Marguerite Sayers, Executive Director, Electric Ireland, said: “Electric Ireland is delighted to announce this partnership with Tipperary Energy Agency to help accelerate the deep retrofitting of Ireland’s housing stock and to play our part in improving the comfort, warmth and energy efficiency of Irish homes. This joint venture is a logical extension of our Brighter Energy Programme, through which we have already deployed a network of eV car chargers, smart energy services for homes and businesses and green electricity products. It is a key part of our commitment to guide and support homes, businesses and communities to collectively contribute towards a low carbon future and to help Ireland achieve its 2030 climate action targets.”

Seamus Hoyne, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Tipperary Energy Agency said “Tipperary Energy Agency launched the Superhomes Retrofit programme in 2015 and since then has successfully retrofitted hundreds of Irish homes. Having built a high quality one-stop-shop retrofit service we are now partnering with Electric Ireland to dramatically scale up the delivery of this service across Ireland. Our mission is to lead the delivery of sustainable energy solutions in Tipperary and beyond, by advocating, educating and innovating on climate action. The Electric Ireland Superhomes partnership will deliver on this mission within the residential sector and we will continue to lead change in other sectors as we chart a path to our zero carbon future”.

Stephen O’Connor, Managing Director Electric Ireland Superhomes said “To meet Ireland’s ambitious climate aims we need to radically improve the energy performance of our built environment. Domestic heating accounts for 6 MT (million tonnes) of CO2 every year or about 10% of Ireland’s total emissions while 80% of our housing stock has a BER energy rating of “C” or worse. Living in a warm, healthy, energy efficient home is the aspiration of everyone but a retrofit project can be daunting and complex. Electric Ireland Superhomes will be a trusted adviser to homeowners nationwide embarking on this journey”.

To learn more about an Electric Ireland Superhomes retrofit, visit www.electricirelandsuperhomes.ie.