Man accused of Cloghan cocaine offence

Drug charge brought at Tullamore District Court
A MAN has been accused of committing a drugs offence in Cloghan.
Sean Kilmartin, 22, Belmont Road, Cloghan, is alleged to have had cocaine for sale or supply to others at his address on October 4 last.
When the charge came before Tullamore District Court, Garda Stacey O'Brien applied for an adjournment for directions from the DPP because a certificate of analysis is awaited from the forensic science laboratory.
Suzanne Dooner, BL, defending, suggested a date in May and Judge Colm Roberts adjourned the matter to May 25 next.
