Expanding OSP providing support for minority sporting groups in Offaly

The Offaly Sports Partnership is a very positive, Council driven programme which is trying to bring an important message about the joy and benefits of sport to as wide a section of the community as possible, as well as providing essential support for various minority groups and minority sports.

Sharon Kennedy, Director of Services for Housing, Community, Culture (including Libraries, Arts, Sports) told a recent meeting of Offaly County Council that the fourth Offaly Sports Partnership (OSP) Plan has now been developed. She said it's a very progressive plan. “It is quite detailed and it outlines a restructuring which will take place over a period of time.”

She added that the Active Offaly plan covering from the present to 2025 will be launched in the near future as well.

She said much of the Offaly Sports Partnership plan is the same as the previous five year plan. “We set out a 15 year framework and this is the second of three plans in that 15 year framework.”

Eamon Henry of OSP told the meeting that Offaly Sports Partnership is a multi sectoral sub committee of Offaly County Council, which is hosted by the Community & Culture Section of Offaly County Council, and is core funded by Sport Ireland. He said the OSP comprises representation from: 1. agencies which invest in various aspects of sport. (“Through their interaction with each other, we hope that better coordination and collaboration can be achieved.”) 2. representatives of the stakeholders including sport clubs, the disability sector, the private sector and third level institutions.

He said OSP's definition of sport is broad ranging and includes all forms of physical activity including occupational activity, play, physical education, active recreation, exercise and competitive sport. “A variety of agencies have been playing a leading role in developing some of these areas in the county for many years, and our aim is to support and enhance their work.”

Eamon pointed out that this second of three plans is aiming to improve the fitness of children in primary and post primary education.

“We also want, through this plan, to increase adult and older adult participation in sport and exercise. We want to get those who are least active in society involved, which includes the disabled, travellers, people at risk, various minorities. We want to celebrate sport, to communicate very positive messages about it.

“We place a big emphasis on training facilities for the Transition Year age group.

“This second plan in our 15 year cycle has a number of differences to our previous plan. For example there will be greater engagement with organised sports clubs. We will be engaging with the administration of the County Council's sports fund.

“We will be employing more people in OSP, going up from two to five people.

“Because of the plan there will be a noticeable growth in community based sport and physical activity throughout the county.

“I also think that we are the first OSP in Ireland to have a 50/50 breakdown in gender in the governance structure.”

Cllr John Carroll pointed out that the OSP is about focusing on minorities in the county who are not part of the mainstream sporting community. He pointed out that there is something of an issue with quite a few females dropping out of sport during their teenage years. He added that OSP is a huge help to clubs which are seeking funding, assisting with the bureaucratic side of things. “There has been an OSP hub in Crinkle for the last number of years,” he remarked, “and their presence has been great for the local kids.”

Cllr Carroll added that the ubiquitous smartphone is something of a problem. “Teenagers are glued to their phones and it's hard to shake them out of it and get them exercising. We would like to see more OSP hubs being opened in the county, which could try and tackle this smartphone problem.”

Cllr John Leahy pointed out that over-consumption of processed food and fast food is a big problem as well. “A lot of young people have a very high sugar, high salt diet. Plenty of physical exercise is one way of trying to counteract that.”

Cllr Frank Moran said the members of OSP work extremely hard.

“Some children might never have got involved in sport and exercise if it hadn't been for OSP,” commented Cllr Danny Owens. “This is also a massive thing for the mental wellbeing of people.”

Cllr Ken Smollen pointed out that minority sports like basketball and badminton need all the help they can get.

He added that striving for gender equality was an excellent aspiration but it shouldn't blind us to the most important part of a governance structure, which is employing the best people for the job, male or female.

“The only positive thing which has come out of the pandemic,” remarked Cllr Mark Hackett, “is that it increased people's focus on their physical and mental wellbeing.”

“We have one of the best OSPs in the country,” commented Cllr Tony McCormack.

Cllr Peter Ormond said Eamon Henry and the OSP have done a lot for Offaly athletics.